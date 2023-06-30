Tory donor accused of ‘bribery and blackmail’ by Conservative grandee

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A multi millionaire Tory donor who backed Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign was accused of ‘attempted blackmail, bribery, corruption and dirty money’ in a Commons debate.

The allegation was made against telecoms tycoon Mohamed Amersi, who made a fortune in Russia, by former Conservative cabinet minister David Davis using parliamentary privilege.

He also launched an astonishing attack on top British law firms, calling for them to be “punished” for “a litany of tactics designed to cover up corruption”.

He claimed solicitors such as Carter Ruck, who represent Mr Amersi, were “aiding legal intimidation by dishonest and dishonourable” oligarchs and others.

Mr Davis demanded fresh action to curb the so legal ploy of “lawfare” involving Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPPS), whereby “individuals with deep pockets and questionable motives” use British libel laws to silence whistleblowers.

He labelled Carter Ruck solicitors “the go to law firm for every bad actor seeking to undermine and misuse British justice”.

Mr Davis said Mr Amersi’s two year legal fight with ex Conservative MP Charlotte Leslie was an example of this form of legal “abuse - a classic SLAPP case”.

Mr Amersi lost a libel case against Ms Leslie earlier in June, was heavily criticised by the judge and agreed to pay all her costs.

Mr Amersi “attempted to bully, intimidate and financially ruin Ms Leslie to suppress the truth”, Mr Davis told the Commons on Thursday.

Ms Leslie and Mr Amersi fell out after he tried to take over a Conservative group set up to promote better links with the Middle East. He sued her for defamation after she sent a dossier on his Russian links to senior Tories.

Mr Davis said the judge who struck out the defamation action had “noted that Amersi offered to drop his claim against Ms Leslie if he got his way and was given a green light to launch a rival group.”

Mr Davis claimed this was “a clear attempt to blackmail the Conservative Party”. Mr Amersi had launched similar “legal threats” to silence ex Labour Minister Dame Margaret Hodge, he added.

Mr Davis said Mr Amersi had forced Kings College London to remove a report on international corruption written for them by Dame Margaret which revealed the “truth” about him: “A long history of involvement in corruption, bribery and in buying access to politicians.”

Mr Amersi had made four million US dollars in a 2005 deal involving a Russian telecoms company “on behalf of a company he knew was secretly owned by a powerful Putin ally”, stated Mr Davis. He went on to “use his fortune to gain access to powerful people in the UK”.

It included King Charles and the Conservative Party, which received £750,000 in political donations from Mr Amersi and his Russian partner.

Mr Davis said that the Kings College report by Dame Margaret which Mr Amersi forced them to remove claimed he was “mired in an international scandal”. Mr Amersi “bullied Kings College” – and the college ”capitulated”, said Mr Davis. “It effectively silenced Dame Margaret and suppressed her vital work exposing economic crime and dirty money.”

Mr Davis said law firms who used SLAPPS in this way should be made to pay for wasting courts’ time and public money.

He listed the names of the law firms he said were involved: “Carter Ruck, CMS, Mishcon de Reya, Skadden, Taylor Wessing, Schillings and Harbottle & Lewis.” They had “designed a litany of tactics not to promote justice, but to suppress truth; not to protect reputations but to silence legitimate criticism; not to ensure accountability but to cover up corruption. That behaviour should not go unpunished.”

Responding on behalf of the government in the debate, justice minister Mike Freer endorsed Mr Davis’s rally cry that “we cannot allow individuals with deep pockets and questionable motives to exploit our justice system and destroy Britain’s reputation as a trusted jurisdiction”.

Mr Amersi and Carter Ruck were approached for comment.