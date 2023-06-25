Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s mortgage holders are facing a “devastating” spike in costs that will eclipse even the energy bills crisis, Rishi Sunak’s government has been warned.

Tory MPs are increasingly worried the mortgage timebomb will cost them their seats, as new research shows many in the “blue wall” south-east of England face a £5,000-a-year increase in payments.

It comes as Labour enjoys another surge in the opinion polls, with signs that Sir Keir Starmer’s party is enjoying a spike in support from anxious homeowners.

Research by the Public First consultancy shows those with average mortgages in London and the south-east could see their mortgage costs rise by £5,000 or more a year compared to 2020-21.

The findings, first shared with The Observer, also show that Britons under the age of 45 could see their annual costs increase by more than £4,000, since interest payments make up a larger proportion of their mortgage.

Public First’s Rachel Wolf, co-author the 2019 Tory manifesto, said: “The consequence of ever-rising house prices, particularly for squeezed millennials and those in the ever more expensive south-east, will be devastatingly clear in the next year.

She added: “With the end of low interest rates, the parts of middle Britain that aren’t yet retired will suffer in a way that for them will dwarf the energy bill crisis.”

Labour now holds a 31-point lead over the Tories among mortgage holders, according to a new Opinium poll for The Observer, rising from 44 per cent to 53 per cent.

While the Opinium survey showed a six-point swing to Labour, increasingly its lead to 18 points, the latest YouGov survey poll shows Labour taking a 25-point advantage after a six-point boost.

James Johnson of JL Partners, former No 10 pollster, said it “confirms the Labour lead has extended significantly over the last ten days or so” – saying Rishi Sunak’s recent clashes with Boris Johnson, as well as the mortgage crisis, were key factors.

Jeremy Hunt struck a deal with the banks (Kirsty O’Connor/HM Treasury)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has urged cash-strapped Britons to be “patient” with “painful” interest rate rises – stressed that the hikes were “one of the most effective methods” to squash stubborn inflation.

Mr Hunt agreed a plan with banks to offer more flexibility over interest-only mortgage holidays, a 12-month repossession grace period and a guarantee that credit scores will not be impacted by switching to temporary support.

But senior Tory MPs also urged the government to go further – telling The Independent that many “panicking” backbenchers fear that the mortgage crisis will lead to a general election wipe-out.

One said the government would have to offer more help in the months ahead, suggesting “more generous” loans to cover mortgage interest payments for Universal Credit recipients. “What do we do for people who lose their job? We need to be more helpful,” they said.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is enjoying extended poll lead (PA Wire)

The chancellor said “we must hold our never”, making clear that the government is “absolutely committed” to supporting the Bank of England takes the “necessary steps” to curb inflation.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Hunt said interest rate hikes are “working in other countries, and it will work here too. But we must be patient; things will get better”.

He said other countries are facing the same issues, “so ignore the predictable calls from those blaming Brexit”. Food industry have said the extra red tape created by Brexit have contributed to a rise in food prices in the UK.

Mr Hunt pointed to measures he agreed with banks aimed at cooling the mortgage crisis, including allowing borrowers to extend the term of their mortgages or move to an interest-only plan temporarily.

The central bank this week issued its 13th interest rate hike in a row, this time by half a percentage point from 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent in the sharpest increase since February.

Recommended Labour does not rule out rejecting public sector pay advice from review bodies

The move was an attempt to reduce inflation, which measures the rate of rising prices, which remained at 8.7 per cent in May despite efforts to tame it – leaving mortgage-holders bracing for a big jump in their monthly repayments.

Treasury minister John Glen acknowledged that there “isn’t a single quick lever” the government can pull to tackle inflation. “There isn’t one single thing I can do sat in Whitehall that’s going to resolve this in one month,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.