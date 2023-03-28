Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tents would be “perfectly acceptable” to house migrants while they wait to be removed from the UK, according to a Conservative former minister.

Jonathan Gullis tabled an amendment to the Illegal Migration Bill seeking to restrict the use of hotels for asylum seekers.

The government has previously said it spends £6.8 million a day housing migrants in hotels, with extra demand created by thousands of people arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel.

Ministers are trying to find alternative accommodation, including disused military barracks.

Mr Gullis said he would not push any of his amendments to a vote after reassurances from immigration minister Robert Jenrick that “meaningful engagement” will take place over the Easter recess to “find a way forward”.

He also told the Commons: “Let’s not forget that when we talk about these hotels, it is simply not appropriate, as I say, when people are losing their jobs, it’s damaging the hospitality sector, it is damaging the tourism sector of our towns, of our cities, (and) undermining confidence in the public of our ability to deliver on this policy.

“There are disused Army bases that could be used. I personally have no issue with Portakabins or tents being used at all.

“This is still perfectly acceptable accommodation that can be used in a short-term interim measure, as long as we deliver on the policy that we have said to do, which is to make sure after 28 days, people are to be removed to a safe, third country such as Rwanda – a country that is perfectly safe.”

Jonathan Gullis (PA)

Mr Gullis, an education minister for around seven weeks last year, was later told to “give his head a wobble” by Labour MP Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) as the pair clashed in the Commons over child asylum seekers.

Ms Creasy highlighted “failures of safeguarding” of children in Home Office hotels in the UK.

Mr Gullis (Stoke-on-Trent North) replied: “When the minister came to the despatch box about the 200 missing children, 95% of those were 16 to 17 years old, an age in which smugglers encourage people who think they can get away with looking such an age – 88% of those are Albanians.

“Why would any parent spend £4,500 to send their child illegally on a small rubber boat when they could go on an airplane for £30? And it’s important to understand the minister made it clear that with those 200 there was no evidence that anyone had been kidnapped, they had left of their own accord.”

Ms Creasy, in her reply, said: “I would suggest the member from Stoke gives his head a wobble for what he has just said about children who have gone missing – 16 and 17-year-olds are children.”

She said she hopes the children turn up safe and well, adding: “If they don’t, what this member has just said will come back to haunt him.”

In January, the Government confirmed 200 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children remained missing after initially being accommodated in hotels since July 2021.