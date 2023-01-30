Jump to content

updated

Nadhim Zahawi – live: Rishi Sunak under pressure as Labour asks PM to ‘come clean’

Prime minister ‘dragged kicking and screaming into doing what he should have done long ago’, Angela Rayner says

Stuti Mishra
Monday 30 January 2023 04:34
Rishi Sunak still faces questions about his own knowledge of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, after he moved to sack the Tory chairman.

Both Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds have written to Mr Sunak to ask him what he knew about the investigation into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs and when.

Urging Mr Sunak to “come clean”, Ms Rayner said that the “hopelessly weak prime minister has been dragged kicking and screaming into doing what he should have done long ago”.

Mr Sunak fired the Conservative Party chairman early on Sunday morning, shortly after an ethics inquiry into Mr Zahawi found that he had committed a “serious breach” in the handling of his tax affairs.

The former chancellor – who is now facing calls to resign his seat as an MP – did not apologise for his handling of his tax affairs and lashed out at the media in his exit letter to the PM.

Supporters of the prime minister welcomed the decision to sack Mr Zahawi, as well as his decision to allow “due process” to take effect.

Rishi Sunak continues to face questions over Nadhim Zawahi

Stuti Mishra30 January 2023 04:31
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog following all the latest happening in Westminster after the prime minister sacked Nadhim Zahawi following a row over his tax arrangements.

Stuti Mishra30 January 2023 03:58

