Nadhim Zahawi’s position as Conservative Party chair is “untenable”, Tory MPs have warned after the former chancellor admitted he paid HMRC a settlement over a “careless” error.

One senior Tory said Mr Zahawi was “unlikely” to survive the tax row, adding: “It’s hard to see how it can be acceptable for the post of chairman.”

Labour is demanding the prime minister come clean about his knowledge of Mr Zahawi‘s dispute with HMRC when he appointed him in September – after the investigation was first revealed by The Independent in July.

Anneliese Dodds, Labour chair, said Mr Zahawi could help clear up the controversy by publishing his full tax returns going back to 2018, the year that a stake in YouGov was sold by Balshore Investments – a Gibraltar-registered family trust linked to Mr Zahawi.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said Mr Zahawi must share more information and “get it all out now”, while other senior Tories warned it was almost impossible for the party chair to continue in his job.