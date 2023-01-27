Nadhim Zahawi – live: Jeremy Hunt U-turns on whether he’s ever paid tax penalty
Chancellor previously remarked that he would not ‘talk about my personal tax affairs’
Jeremy Hunt refuses to say if he’s ever paid tax penalty
Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that he has never paid an HMRC tax penalty.
The chancellor’s answer came upon the third time of asking, having declined to answer twice when the question was put to him after his London Bloomberg speech.
Asked by BBC News to clarify whether he had ever paid a HMRC penalty, Mr Hunt said: “I don’t normally comment about my own tax records. But, I am chancellor, so, for the record: I haven’t paid a HMRC fine.”
Amidst the investigation into Nadhim Zahawi’s tax debacle, Mr Hunt also claimed taxation must be lowered to attract investment and pledged to put “restraint on spending”.
He argued that high taxes “directly affect” the incentives which determine decisions by entrepreneurs, investors or larger companies about whether to pursue business in Britain.
Elsewhere, he said that reducing inflation was the only sustainable way to “restore industrial harmony” in Britain, remarking that “the best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation.”
Though the prime minister’s press secretary initially insisted Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs were “confidential”, No 10 confirmed that he too has never paid a tax penalty to HMRC.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as Nadhim Zahawi faces pressure to resign over a row about his tax arrangement.
Rishi Sunak defends Nadhim Zahawi’s cabinet appointment
Rishi Sunak insisted he knew of “no issues” regarding Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs when he appointed him to his role as the Conservative Party chair.
Speaking at Chequers where he has been holding a Cabinet away day, the prime minister said: “Because new information came to light over the past week, that’s why I decided to ask the independent adviser to fully investigate this matter.
“When I appointed Nadhim Zahawi to his current job, no issues were raised with me about that appointment.”
Mr Sunak is said to be “livid” with his Cabinet minister over the saga, according to The Times.
The prime minister has not spoken to his party chairman since he revealed details of his settlement with HM Revenue and Customs at the weekend.
Nadhim Zahawi dealt massive blow in tax row after extraordinary intervention by HMRC
Nadhim Zahawi has not made an “innocent error” in his tax affairs, the head of HM Revenue and Customs suggested, raising fresh questions about the cabinet minister’s £1m fine.
The Tory chair claimed he had “acted properly” with his tax affairs and that officials had judged his error to have been “careless and not deliberate”.
But James Harra, HMRC’s chief executive, told a cross-party group of MPs on Thursday that “there are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs” – making clear that his organisation did not fine those deemed to have taken “reasonable care”.
Sunak says ‘no issues’ raised about Zahawi tax before cabinet appointment
Rishi Sunak has insisted that he knew of "no issues" regarding Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs when he appointed him to his role as Conservative Party chairman. The MP for Stratford-upon-Avon has resisted calls for him to be sacked after admitting to paying a penalty as part of an estimated £4.8 million settlement with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). Mr Zahawi has since authorised HMRC to pass details of his tax affairs to the Prime Minister's ethics adviser, who is investigating if he broke the rules for ministers.
Nadhim Zahawi approves HMRC to pass details to PM’s ethics adviser
Nadhim Zahawi has reportedly given approval to HM Revenue and Customs to pass details of his tax affairs to the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser - who is investigating if he broke the rules for ministers.
Pressure on the Tory Party chair, who has admitted paying a penalty as part of an estimated £4.8 million settlement with HMRC, intensified after the head of the organisation said such penalties were not issued for “innocent errors”.
A source close to Mr Zahawi said that he has now given HMRC permission to speak to Sir Laurie Magnus who is investigating whether his actions represented a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Earlier, giving evidence to MPs, the head of HMRC Jim Harra said that while he could not comment on individual cases there were “no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs”.
Keir Starmer failed to make the case for Nadhim Zahawi’s resignation
Not for the first time, Westminster was agog. Speculation about when a minister would resign dominated journalists’ conversations before Prime Minister’s Questions. Would Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative Party chair, be sacked after the Today programme? Mid-morning? Five minutes before PMQs? Or by Rishi Sunak in his first answer?
Not for the first time, the clash between prime minister and leader of the opposition was an anti-climax.
Keir Starmer realised that people outside the Commons were less interested in the processology of a minister whose career is hanging by a thread, and so he devoted his first three questions to the failure of the probation service in releasing the violent criminal who murdered Zara Aleena.
Keir Starmer failed to make the case for Nadhim Zahawi’s resignation | John Rentoul
The Labour leader tried too hard, allowing the prime minister to hold the high moral ground of due process, writes John Rentoul
Jeremy Hunt warns economic ‘discipline’ needed to get inflation under control
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned the government must maintain its “disciplined approach” to the public finances if it is to get inflation under control as the meeting remained overshadowed by Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs row.
Mr Hunt is facing calls from some Tory MPs to cut taxes in his budget in March in a bid to kick-start growth in the flagging UK economy.
At a cabinet away day at Chequers, Rishi Sunak and the Chancellor both emphasised inflation was only predicted to fall because of the “tough decisions” taken in the autumn statement to stabilise the economy.
“The Chancellor said it would be necessary to retain this disciplined approach in order to reduce inflation, because it is the greatest driver of the cost of living,” according to a No 10 readout of the meeting.
Who is Nadhim Zahawi? All you need to know about the under-fire Tory Party chairman
After a dramatic 48-hours in Westminster last July triggered by the shock resignations of then-chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson was finally forced to step down as Britain’s prime minister.
After Owen Paterson, the Partygate saga, the Jimmy Savile slur, those stalled Rwanda deportation flights, boos at the Queen’s Jubilee, the vote of confidence, Lord Geidt’s exit, two by-election thrashings, party chair Oliver Dowden’s departure and the particularly rotten Chris Pincher scandal, the “greased piglet” finally slipped off the podium.
The fact that Mr Johnson was able to weather that final controversy as long as he did was almost entirely down to one man: Nadhim Zahawi.
All you need to know about the under-fire Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi
Iraqi refugee who arrived in Britain aged nine with no English rose to No 11 Downing Street and propped up Boris Johnson’s ailing administration last summer, only to be hit by a tax scandal himself
No penalties for ‘innocent tax errors', says HMRC boss
The boss of HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has said there are “no penalties for innocent errors”, as he was questioned on the ongoing tax row surrounding Nadhim Zahawi.
HMRC chief executive Jim Harra, appearing before the Public Accounts Committee where he was due to discuss tax compliance and the pandemic, was pressed on some of the questions surrounding the tax arrangements for the embattled Tory party chairman.
“Carelessness is a concept in tax law,” he said.
“It can be relevant to how many back years that we can assess, can be relevant to whether someone is liable to a penalty and if so, what penalty they will be liable to for an error in their tax affairs.
“There are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs.
“So if you take reasonable care, but nevertheless make a mistake, whilst you will be liable for the tax and for interest if it’s paid late, you would not be liable for a penalty.
“But if your error was as a result of carelessness, then legislation says that a penalty could apply in those circumstances.”
Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs: A timeline of how the controversy played out
Questions have swirled around Nadhim Zahawi and his tax affairs in recent weeks but the row came to a head in the last few days – piling pressure on the Tory chairman and forcing Rishi Sunak to address what he knew and when about the allegations.
The ongoing row centres on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov, the polling firm Mr Zahawi founded. The shares, worth an estimated £27m, were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Mr Zahawi’s family.
Here is how the controversy has played out:
Tory chairman has come under huge pressure to set out arrangements
Tory chairman has come under huge pressure to set out arrangements
