Embattled Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi is being urged by voters to reveal exactly how much he paid HMRC in a dispute over unpaid tax while he was chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mr Zahawi has confirmed he came to a settlement - including a fine - with the taxman but has so far declined to say exactly how much he paid, with reports suggesting the amount was up to £5mn.

But nearly two in three voters want the Stratford-on-Avon MP to come clean and tell them how much he handed over to authorities, an exclusive poll for The Independent has found.

Reports say the dispute was in relation to YouGov, a polling company he co-founded and Balshore investments, a Gibraltar-registered firm linked to his family.

On Wednesday morning Mr Zahwai continued to come under pressure to resign over the saga, which looks set to dominate the exchanges between prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions.