Nadhim Zahawi news - live: Ahead of PMQs voters tell Tory chair to reveal what he paid in tax
Embattled Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi is being urged by voters to reveal exactly how much he paid HMRC in a dispute over unpaid tax while he was chancellor of the Exchequer.
Mr Zahawi has confirmed he came to a settlement - including a fine - with the taxman but has so far declined to say exactly how much he paid, with reports suggesting the amount was up to £5mn.
But nearly two in three voters want the Stratford-on-Avon MP to come clean and tell them how much he handed over to authorities, an exclusive poll for The Independent has found.
Reports say the dispute was in relation to YouGov, a polling company he co-founded and Balshore investments, a Gibraltar-registered firm linked to his family.
On Wednesday morning Mr Zahwai continued to come under pressure to resign over the saga, which looks set to dominate the exchanges between prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Almost two in three Britons want Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi to set out how much it took to settle his tax dispute with HMRC, a poll for The Independent has found.
Some 64 per cent of people – including 61 per cent of Tory voters – say Mr Zahawi should reveal exactly how much he handed over, according to the Savanta ComRes survey.
Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Sunak and Starmer to face off at crunch PMQs
The first two PMQs sessions of 2023 have largely followed the same pattern: Starmer attacking Sunak on public sector strikes and the state of the NHS and the PM hitting back by claiming that the Labour leader is opposed to the government’s anti-strike legislation because he’s in the pocket of unions.
Many of those disputes remain unresolved and with more walkouts planned in the weeks ahead, there is every chance Sunak could be tackled on industrial action by Starmer once again when the pair appear before MPs in the Commons later for round three.
But today’s exchanges in the chamber will almost certainly take on a different feel after the Labour leader was gifted additional ammunition in the form of a scandal over the tax affairs of Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, which shows absolutely no signs of dying down first thing Wednesday morning.
Is Sunak about to dump Zahawi? Tory MPs say PM risks looking ‘indecisive’ over tax row
Is Rishi Sunak about to dump Nadhim Zahawi? The prime minister is facing a backlash from his own MPs over the decision to keep the Tory chairman in the cabinet despite ordering an investigation into his tax affairs.
No 10 appears to be hardening its line on the embattled former chancellor after new details of the tax scandal emerged.
Just a week ago the PM was defending Mr Zahawi in the Commons. But as pressure on Mr Sunak mounts, Downing Street declined to say he was confident Mr Zahawi had always been honest about his finances.
Re-cap: who is Nadhim Zahawi?
An Iraqi refugee who arrived in Britain aged nine with no English rose to No 11 Downing Street and propped up Boris Johnson’s ailing administration last summer, only to be hit by a tax scandal himself, my colleague Joe Sommerlad reports.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as Nadhim Zahawi faces pressure to resign over a row about his tax arrangement.
Stay tuned for all the latest news and PMQs at midday.
