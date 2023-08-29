Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senior Tory Nadine Dorries has finally left her Mid-Bedfordshire seat – 12 weeks on from promising to quit over her failure to land a peerage.

Under intense pressure to leave, the former culture secretary finally handed in her resignation over the weekend – notifying the chancellor Jeremy Hunt as part of the archaic formal process.

Ms Dorries tweeted about her “new job” on Tuesday, as she leaves her job as MP and takes up a temporary role as Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern until a by-election is held.

But a motion called a “writ” won’t be moved until parliament returns on 4 September, giving between 21 and 27 working days for a by-election to be held in Mid-Bedfordshire in October.

Labour and the Lib Dems are already campaigning for the “blue wall” seat, with Rishi Sunak facing the another difficult electoral test in a nominally safe constituency.

Campaigners are urging opposition leaders Keir Starmer and Ed Davey to decide who has the best chance of beating the Tories and form a “non-aggression” pact – amid warnings they could evenly spilt the vote.

However, both parties are campaiging hard in the constituency. Mr Davey will visit Mid-Bedfordshire later on Tuesday, his fourth in the seat since Ms Dorries announced her departure and first since she formally stood down.

Sir Ed will call for increased funding to expand capacity at local GP practices. “The people of Mid Bedfordshire have been taken for granted for too long,” Sir Ed said.

“From not being able to see a GP to having an absent MP, it’s clear this part of the world has been completely ignored by the Conservatives.”

“People across Bedfordshire should be able to get an appointment with their doctor when they need it, instead we have a government that just can’t get the basics right.

“The Liberal Democrats are the clear challengers in this by-election, every vote for our local champion Emma Holland-Lindsay will be a vote to send a message to the Conservatives that enough is enough.”

Labour’s candidate Alistair Strathern was also out campaigning over the bank holiday weekend. The party is seeking to overturn a 24,000 majority in the seat to see off the Tories.

