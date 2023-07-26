NatWest boss Alison Rose resigns over Nigel Farage Coutts leak – live
Client confidentiality was broken, Farage says, as he calls for ‘whole Board to go’
Nigel Farage calls on entire NatWest board to resign after Alison Rose quits
NatWest shares have fallen by 3 per cent following the resignation of boss Dame Alison Rose in the wake of the furore over Nigel Farage’s Coutts account closure.
Mr Farage called the resignation of the NatWest boss “a start” after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about the former Ukip leader’s finances.
In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.”
Mr Farage said the resignation of Ms Rose was “a start” but the “whole Board needs to go”.
“The entire industry needs to wake up to the absolutely appalling way it has been treating people all over the country.
“We bailed these people out and in return they close our branches, they close our personal and business accounts on a huge scale. We need real change here and I am going to go on pushing for it,” Mr Farage said.
NatWest boss Alison Rose quits after admitting Farage leak to BBC
NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose resigned from her position after admitting to being the source of an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage’s finances.
In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.
Read more here.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I certainly don’t think anybody should be refused banking services because of their political views, whoever they are.
“I don’t know the extent of this, but that certainly shouldn’t be the case,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“As a broad principle, nobody should be refused banking because of their political views.”
Asked if banks had too much power when it comes to individuals, he said: “I’m surprised to hear these stories of banks taking into account political views, if indeed they are.
“I don’t know that we’ve got to the bottom of this. But that shouldn’t happen and certainly shouldn’t be a reason for refusing someone banking services.”
Sir Keir Starmer: ‘NatWest got this one wrong’
Sir Keir Starmer said NatWest “got this one wrong” and Nigel Farage should not have had his account closed.
“Nobody should be refused banking because of their political views,” the Labour leader said.
Dame Alison Rose will step down from government roles
Dame Alison Rose will step down today from her two government roles.
The former NatWest boss will quit the prime minister’s business council, which she joined last week.
And she will quit the government’s energy efficiency taskforce, which she joined in February.
It follows her resignation from NatWest for leaking details about the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account.
Labour: Government should hold itself to same standards as Dame Alison
Labour has said it was “astonishing” to see ministers condemn Dame Alison Rose when it “has not been holding itself to that same standard”.
Shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the country would be “in a much better position” if the government acted as quickly to deal with problems in its own ranks.
“The chancellor and the prime minister have never shown such a desire to intervene when they’ve had their own problems,” Mr Thomas-Symonds said.
But he told Sky News Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak “could not wait to come out to make those criticisms last night”.
Mr Thomas-Symonds, the first member of Sir Keir Starmer’s top team to speak out over the Dame Alison’s resignation, said: “It is astonishing to see the chancellor and the prime minister, under pressure from outside, weighing in so quickly against a business leader like Dame Alison Rose when you think about the situations we’ve had in government.
“Whether it is with Nadhim Zahawi, whether it is with Gavin Williamson or whether it is with Dominic Raab, the government certainly has not been holding itself to that same standard when it comes to dealing decisively,” he said.
And Mr Thomas-Symonds added: “When it comes to dealing decisively with colleagues in government, the prime minister has invariably been slow to act.
“But when it came to this situation last night with a business leader, they moved straight in.
“If only the government would hold itself to those same standards of speed, I’m sure we’d be in a much better position generally.”
Asked whether ministers were right to intervene, Mr Thomas-Symonds said it “was a matter for NatWest”.
Dame Alison Rose and Natwest statements
Howard Davies, chairman of the NatWest Group Board, said in a statement: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.
“She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her.”
Dame Alison said: “I remain immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth.
“My NatWest colleagues are central to that success, and so I would like to personally thank them for all that they have done.”
Farage calls for a ‘cultural change’ at the bank
Nigel Farage called for a “cultural change” at the bank and within the wider industry, as he promised to continue to campaign on account closures.
It came as shares in the lending giant fell by three per cent in the wake of Dame Alison’s resignation, with other banks also seeing their shares hit.
He said what is needed is a “cultural change within NatWest - they ought to go back to being a bank, rather than being a moral arbiter for political positions”.
He added: “But I think this culture runs deep through the entire banking industry. I think there is a massive anti-Brexit prejudice and I think the whole thing needs to change.”
Who is Alison Rose? NatWest boss who quit after admitting Nigel Farage leak to BBC
Dame Alison Rose is a prominent figure in the finance industry who achieved the historic milestone of becoming the first woman to assume a top leadership role at one of the UK’s renowned “Big Four” banks.
But after a three-decade-long career in NatWest, Dame Alison was forced to quit after she gained notoriety in connection to a controversial BBC story that involved Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP).
Before stepping down as NatWest’s chief executive by “mutual consent”, Dame Alison admitted she made a “serious error of judgment” when she discussed Mr Farage’s relationship with private bank Coutts – owned by NatWest Group – with a BBC journalist.
Who is Alison Rose? NatWest boss who quit after admitting Farage leak to BBC
Dame Alison Rose was recently appointed to Rishi Sunak’s new business council
Lloyds Bank boss insists industry does not need to change policies
The boss of Lloyds Banking Group has insisted the UK banking industry does not need to significantly change de-banking policies, amid pressure on banks following the resignation of NatWest Group chief executive Dame Alison Rose.
Charlie Nunn stressed Lloyds primarily considers financial crime risks when closing a customer’s bank account, and does not consider their political beliefs.
He said: “At this stage, I have no concerns that the Government, or what we’re being asked to do, conflicts with our ability to protect the UK economy and customers from economic crime.”
It follows the Treasury announcing stricter rules for banks when it comes to forcibly closing a customer’s account.
He added: “In terms of lessons from the current environment... financial services is core to how the economy operates, it’s a hugely important service for the economy, for people’s everyday lives, and it’s politically very important.
“We know which society we’re supporting, we know our role in society, and we take it very seriously.”
Nigel Farage and Nick Robinson clash during Radio 4 interview
Nigel Farage lashed out at a BBC presenter after a jibe about his failed attempts at becoming an MP.
“I am sick to death of your condescending tone,” Mr Farage told Radio 4’s Nick Robinson.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies