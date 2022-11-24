Asylum system needs ‘complete overhaul,’ charities warn

✕ Close Autumn Budget: Chancellor increases energy windfall tax to raise extra £14bn

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The asylum and immigration system needs a “complete overhaul” charities have warned, adding that the structure is in “serious peril.”

Amnesty Internationa called for the provision of safe routes for people seeking to come to Britain, faster processing of claims and an end to the plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said the asylum system is in “serious peril,” while charity Freedom from Torture said the government had run the asylum system into the ground.

The organisation's refugee and migrant rights director, Steve Valdez-Symonds, said: “On the anniversary of the tragic mass drownings in the Channel, these figures show the UK’s system for processing asylum claims remains in complete disarray.

Shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said the Conservative Party has failed to stop dangerous Channel crossings and tackle criminal gangs