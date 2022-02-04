Ex-minister Nick Gibb has called on Boris Johnson to resign, piling further pressure on the prime minister as he seeks to stave off a backbench rebellion.

Mr Gibb, the long-serving former schools minister, on Friday night became the 15th Conservative MP to publicly announce he had submitted a letter of no-confidence in the PM.

His intervention came hours after Red Wall MP Aaron Bell also called for Mr Johnson to go.

Mr Gibb attacked Mr Johnson for “flagrantly disregarding” rules he had set “within the fortress of 10 Downing Street”.

He said his constituents were “furious about the double standards” and said the prime minister had been “inaccurate” in statements to the Commons.

Writing in The Telegraph, the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said: “The Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Allegra Stratton for joking about a Christmas party that she hadn’t attended, but he won’t take responsibility for those that he did attend.

“I am sorry to say that it is hard to see how it can be the case that the Prime Minister told the truth.”

He said there was still support for the prime minister in his constituency, but that voters were also questioning whether they could trust Mr Johnson.

The MP said: “To restore trust, we need to change the Prime Minister.”

Earlier, MP Aaron Bell also said he had submitted a letter of no-confidence in the prime minister.

He said Boris Johnson’s position was “untenable” because of his handling of the Partygate scandal and the “breach of trust” represented by the series of lockdown-breaching events at 10 Downing Street.

It comes amid reports that police have a photo of Mr Johnson holding a beer at his lockdown birthday party

The PM was reportedly pictured raising an Estrella towards the camera at the June 2020 event in the No 10 Cabinet Room, according to The Mirror.

He is said to be standing next to Rishi Sunak in the image taken at the restriction-busting gathering.

Rules at the time banned most indoor gatherings with more than two people.

Police investigating Downing Street parties have been given more than 300 photos and 500 pages of information, Scotland Yard has said.