Nicola Sturgeon arrested in investigation into SNP’s finances

The former first minister is being questioned by detectives, Police Scotland says

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Sunday 11 June 2023 14:51
<p>First minister Nicola Sturgeon </p>

First minister Nicola Sturgeon

(REUTERS)

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the SNP’s finances, Police Scotland have said.

The force confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Ms Sturgeon is in custody and being questioned by detectives.

“A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party,” it said in a statement.

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned in April.

Mr Murrell, along with then SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

More follows...

