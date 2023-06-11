Nicola Sturgeon arrested in investigation into SNP’s finances

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the SNP’s finances, Police Scotland have said.

The force confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Ms Sturgeon is in custody and being questioned by detectives.

“A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party,” it said in a statement.

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned in April.

Mr Murrell, along with then SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.

More follows...