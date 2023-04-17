✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon marks 'difficult' few days after husband's arrest

Nicola Sturgeon is facing fresh calls to quit from the Scottish National Party (SNP) after a leaked video shows the ex-first minister dismissing financial concerns.

The leaked footage from an SNP NEC meeting in March 2021 showed Ms Sturgeon giving her top officials a stern warning to be “very careful” about suggesting there was “any problems” with party accounts.

Ms Sturgeon also reportedly blocked plans to hire a fundraising manager for the party when she was leader and first minister despite concerns about transparency, leaked emails published by Scotland’s Sunday Mail appeared to show.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said Mr Yousaf should suspend both Ms Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell while police inquiries continue.

“This bombshell revelation goes to show just how central Nicola Sturgeon was to the secrecy and culture of cover-up that festered within the SNP,” said Ms Baillie.

The latest revelations follow the shock arrest of Ms Sturgeon’s husband and the search of the couple’s Lanarkshire home during a police raid.

Peter Murrell was later released without charge, as police continue to investigate the party’s finances.