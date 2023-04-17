Nicola Sturgeon – latest: Pressure on ex-SNP leader to quit as she plays down finance fears in video leak
Nicola Sturgeon is facing fresh calls to quit from the Scottish National Party (SNP) after a leaked video shows the ex-first minister dismissing financial concerns.
The leaked footage from an SNP NEC meeting in March 2021 showed Ms Sturgeon giving her top officials a stern warning to be “very careful” about suggesting there was “any problems” with party accounts.
Ms Sturgeon also reportedly blocked plans to hire a fundraising manager for the party when she was leader and first minister despite concerns about transparency, leaked emails published by Scotland’s Sunday Mail appeared to show.
Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said Mr Yousaf should suspend both Ms Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell while police inquiries continue.
“This bombshell revelation goes to show just how central Nicola Sturgeon was to the secrecy and culture of cover-up that festered within the SNP,” said Ms Baillie.
The latest revelations follow the shock arrest of Ms Sturgeon’s husband and the search of the couple’s Lanarkshire home during a police raid.
Peter Murrell was later released without charge, as police continue to investigate the party’s finances.
Nicola Sturgeon will not return to the Scottish Parliament this week, The Scotsman has reported, with the former first minister set to take part virtually instead.
She has reportedly claimed the decision was made in advance to give space to her successor Humza Yousaf.
Opposition leaders have accused her of trying to avoid scrutiny as she faces questions over her husband’s arrest.
The Sunday Mail published the leaked video on Sunday, with opposition parties calling for new leader Humza Yousaf to suspend her in a move described as “politicking” by Ian Blackford.
“Goodness, gracious, absolutely not, there’s no reason for that at all,” Mr Blackford told BBC Radio Scotland on Monday when asked if the former first minister should be sanctioned by the SNP.
“I think that’s some of our opponents politicking, really, in this context.”
Nicola Sturgeon should not be suspended by the SNP after a leaked video showed her urging the party’s ruling body to “be very careful” about suggesting it had financial problems, the party’s former Westminster leader has said.
In the video, Mr Blackford said, there was “nothing which was in any way untoward”, adding: “What the (former) first minister was reflecting on was the ability of the SNP to conduct itself as an organisation, having the financial resources in order to fight elections and to support its members.”
SNP leader Humza Yousaf is facing calls to suspend his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon following claims police are investigating attempts to shut down scrutiny of party finances.
Ms Sturgeon blocked plans to hire a fundraising manager for the party when she was leader and first minister despite concerns about transparency, leaked emails appeared to show.
Police Scotland detectives investigating the party’s finances have been handed emails showing Ms Sturgeon quashed the idea of a fundraising manager in June 2021, according to Scotland’s Sunday Mail.
The newspaper also published a video in which Ms Sturgeon told the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) that there were no problems with the accounts, despite concerns.
Adam Forrest reports:
