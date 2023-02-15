Nicola Sturgeon resigns – live: Tearful Scottish first minister says ‘politics is brutal’ as she quits
SNP leader has announced she will stand down as first minister of Scotland after eight years
Nicola Sturgeon lamented the “brutal” nature of politics as she announced her resignation as first minister after more than eight years in the job.
The outgoing FM insisted that recent “pressures” had no role to play in her decision to resign.
The SNP leader said she was “confident” of leading her party to further electoral success but that the time was “right” for her to step aside.
Speaking at a news conference in Edinburgh earlier, Ms Sturgeon said: “In my head and in my heart I know that the time is now, that it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”
She had been heavily criticsed by some in her own party over her stance on transgender issues and her handling of the Isla Bryson case.
Ms Sturgeon had also come under fire for saying that her party would fight the next general election as a de-facto referendum on independence, an issue she said the SNP was now “free” to decide following her exit.
Why has Nicola Sturgeon resigned?
Nicola Sturgeon has announced her resignation, saying that “in my head and in my heart I know that the time is now”.
She insisted that recent “short-term pressures” played no role in her departure.
So why did she resign? Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Why has Nicola Sturgeon resigned?
‘Short-term pressures’ not the reason for quitting, says SNP leader
FM - I won’t comment on successor
Scotland’s first minister said she would not give an opinion on who she wanted to succeed her as SNP leader.
Taking questions from reporters after announcing her intention to step down, Nicola Sturgeon said: “This is a question that no matter how many times you ask it of me over the next few weeks, no matter how many inventive ways you find of asking it, I’m not going to say who my preference will be to succeed me.
“What I do know is that the SNP is awash with talented individuals.
“One of the things I’ve often reflected on is that when a political party, any political party in any country, has very dominant individuals, others – through no fault of the dominant individual, I should say, and often not through want of trying – become eclipsed.
“So what I’m looking forward to, and I think the country will enjoy over these next few weeks, is seeing that talent and seeing that array of talent.”
She added: “I believe I have led this country closer to independence, I believe we are in the final phase of that journey.
“I believe that my successor, whoever he or she may be, will lead Scotland to independence, and I’ll be there cheering him or her on every step of the way.”
SNP MP calls for ‘reform and headling’ of party
SNP MP Joanna Cherry has called for “reform and healing” in her party, asking for it to react to the resignation of Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon in “a way that is beneficial to the country and the cause of independence”.
“It is vital that (the SNP) reacts to the resignation of #NicolaSturgeon in a way that is beneficial to the country and the cause of independence,” the MP for Edinburgh South West tweeted.
“Our party needs a leadership election that is about policies and not personalities.
“We must restore the SNP’s tradition of internal party democracy, open respectful debate and intellectual rigour and we must also put the welfare of everyone living in Scotland back at the heart of our endeavours.
“There are some huge challenges facing our country and our government. There is also a need for reform and healing within our party. I’m looking forward to playing my role in this process.”
Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘finest FM Scotland has had'
Ian Blackford, Scottish MP and former leader of the SNP in Westminster, has said Nicola Sturgeon is the “finest first minster Scotland has ever had”.
“Nicola Sturgeon is the finest First Minster Scotland has ever had, and the finest friend anyone could hope for,” he tweeted.
“When Scotland wins independence, she will have been its architect and builder. She has laid the foundations we all now stand on.
“We owe it to her to finish the job.”
Sunak pays tribute to outgoing FM
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has thanked Nicola Sturgeon "for her long-standing” public service.
“I wish her all the best for her next steps,” he said.
“We will continue to work closely with the @scotgov on our joint efforts to deliver for people across Scotland.”
‘Thank you'
Sturgeon finishes by paying tribute to the Scottish people, “whether you voted for me or not”.
She says serving the country has been the “privilege of my life”.
“Nothing, absolutely nothing, I do in future will ever come anywhere close,” she adds.
“Thank you from the very bottom of my heart”.
