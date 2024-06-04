✕ Close Nigel Farage confirms he will stand as Reform UK candidate in general election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newly-crowned Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will kick off his general election campaign in Clacton on Tuesday, as he begins his eighth bid to become an MP.

In a blow to Rishi Sunak, the former Ukip leader announced on Monday that he would stand in the Essex constituency, and declared himself Reform’s new leader, a post he said he intends to hold for five years.

The staunchly Brexit-backing constituency is believed to be hold favourable odds for Mr Farage – but it will be his party’s impact on the national picture that is of most concern to the Conservatives.

Writing for The Times in the wake of YouGov’s major poll suggesting Labour is on course to win the largest majority in 100 years, polling guru Sir John Curtice noted that Reform’s decision to contest Tory seats was “but one reason” why YouGov’s estimate that the Tories could find themselves with just 140 seats is credible.

This was “even though it implies that the party could lose as many as 60 more seats than would be the case if its support were to fall by the same amount everywhere”, Sir John said.