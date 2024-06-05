✕ Close Nigel Farage confirms he will stand as Reform UK candidate in general election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newly-crowned Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown at him today after he kicked off his general election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea.

The incident came after Mr Farage promised to be a “bloody nuisance” in Westminster. A 25 year-old woman has been arrested.

During his campaign launch, the former Ukip leader set out his goal for Reform UK to effectively take over the Conservative Party – and potentially put him in No 10 in future. On Tuesday he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain his goal was to take the party over rather than join it.

In his first major public speech since announcing his candidacy he addressed a crowd of hundreds at Clacton Pier. Shouts from the crowd included “get ‘em Nige” and “we love you Nigel”. He told those gathered: “Send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance.”

But Mr Farage did not have to go to Westminster to stir up chaos, as his supporters clashed with protestors over a sign that said: “Farage not welcome in Clacton”.