Nigel Farage live: Two arrested after Reform leader has milkshake thrown at him in Clacton
Farage launches campaign in Essex constituency and announces intention to take over the Tory party
Newly-crowned Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown at him today after he kicked off his general election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea.
The incident came after Mr Farage promised to be a “bloody nuisance” in Westminster. A 25 year-old woman has been arrested.
During his campaign launch, the former Ukip leader set out his goal for Reform UK to effectively take over the Conservative Party – and potentially put him in No 10 in future. On Tuesday he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain his goal was to take the party over rather than join it.
In his first major public speech since announcing his candidacy he addressed a crowd of hundreds at Clacton Pier. Shouts from the crowd included “get ‘em Nige” and “we love you Nigel”. He told those gathered: “Send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance.”
But Mr Farage did not have to go to Westminster to stir up chaos, as his supporters clashed with protestors over a sign that said: “Farage not welcome in Clacton”.
Farage vows to replace the Tories as he launches his revolution
Nigel Farage launched his eighth bid to become an MP today with a promise that he plans to replace the Conservative Party in a revolution which will shake British politics.
The Reform UK leader launched his bid to get into parliament in front of cheering crowds on Clacton pier on the Essex coast declaring it to be “a revolution to change British politics”.
The event open to the ordinary members of the public, who attended in their hundreds crowding into the street, and lining footbridges and slopes around the launch, contrasted hugely with the stage managed events of Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.
David Maddox reports:
Farage ‘not interested’ in Tory MP defections
While launching his electoral campaign in Clacton-on-Sea on Tuesday, Nigel Farage made it clear he was not interested in working with Tory MPs.
When asked whether he expected any more members of the Conservative Party to defect to Reform, as Lee Anderson had done, Mr Farage said: “I am not very interested in Tory MPs. They had their chance and failed. I am more interested in the British people.”
Nigel Farage could win Reform UK as many as four seats at general election, says YouGov
Nigel Farage’s decision to stand as MP and take over as party leader could change Reform UK’s chances of winning seats in the general election, says polling firm YouGov.
Reform was on course to come out of the election empty handed, according to forecasts on Monday.
But the data’s release came hours after The Independent broke the news that Nigel Farage had decided to stand as the party’s candidate in Clacton, Essex.
According to YouGov’s director of political analytics, Patrick English, the announcement “significantly increases the odds” that Reform could win at least one seat – and even up to four.
He told The Independent: “I do think that Farage intervening significantly increases the odds of Reform UK winning one, perhaps even two seats in Westminster. You might even put an upper band of four on that depending on what exactly happens between now and 4 July.”
Two people have been arrested after Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him as he launched his general election campaign.
Essex Police investigating the incident said they had arrested a 25-year-old woman, from Clacton, at the scene on suspicion of assault on Tuesday.
While officers were responding and making this arrest, a second individual, a man, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, said the force. Both individuals remain in custody for questioning.
Holly Valance says she convinced Nigel Farage to run in general election
Holly Valance has claimed she convinced Nigel Farage to stand as a Reform UK candidate in this year’s general election.
The former Neighbours actor, 41, said she had been “whispering” in the ex-Ukip leaders’s ear for a long time to convince him to run.
Mr Farage announced he will contest Clacton, Essex, after it was also confirmed he will take over as leader of the party from Richard Tice.
“Hopefully now we will be stronger and we will see what we can do at this next election. I’m a paid up member,” Ms Valance added.
Watch here:
Pictures: Protesters and supports descend on Clacton for Farage’s campaign launch
Farage hints at ambitions to take over Conservative Party
Nigel Farage has suggested his long-term aim is to effectively take over the Conservative Party.
He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that he could not stand for or seek to lead the Conservative Party “as they currently are”.
But he added: “You can speculate as to what’ll happen in three or four years’ time, all I will tell you is if Reform succeed in the way that I think they can, then a chunk of the Conservative Party will join us – it’s the other way around.”
He pointed to Canada, where “Reform did a reverse takeover of the Conservative Party, rebranded it and Stephen Harper – who was elected as a Reform MP – became the Canadian prime minister for 10 years”.
He said: “I don’t want to join the Conservative Party, I think the better thing to do would be to take it over.”
Reform not dictating Tory migration policy, James Cleverly says
No other political party is dictating the Conservatives’ migration policy, James Cleverly has said.
Asked by broadcasters if the Tories could move further to the right as a result of Nigel Farage’s return to frontline politics, the Home Secretary and Conservative candidate for Braintree said: “Conservative policies are created with the British people in mind.
“We focus on their needs, on the needs of the British economy and the British people, and our policies are not dictated by any party.
“We have got a credible plan, it is a plan which is already working, bringing those migration figures down and projected to continue to do so under a Conservative government.
“No other party has got a credible plan for migration. Not Reform, not the Lib Dems, not Labour.”
Farage vows to be ‘champion’ for Clacton
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he would be a “champion” for Clacton, which he described as a “forgotten, end-of-the-line town”.
Speaking from the Moon and Starfish pub in the Essex town, he said: “I had to decide, do I want to stand as a Member of Parliament and spend every Friday working in Clacton? Huge decision for me, huge decision for me, I’ve decided, I do.”
He added: “I’ll be here as many Fridays as I can, of course I will. My message to the people of Clacton is, ‘these people here supported me in Ukip and the local MP at the time, Douglas Carswell’.
“They supported me hugely in the Brexit referendum campaign, and they want someone to stand up for their beliefs, and they don’t see that in today’s Conservative Party, they certainly don’t see that in today’s Labour Party.
“I will be their champion on the national issues and on the local issues, having a national figure representing a forgotten, end-of-the-line town, who knows I may well be able to bring some investment and do some good.”
