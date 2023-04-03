Thatcher-era chancellor Nigel Lawson dies at age of 91

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Lawson, the Conservative former chancellor, has died at the age of 91.

Father to six children, including celebrity cook Nigella Lawson and journalist Dominic Lawson, Mr Lawson represented the constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992, before sitting in the House of Lords until his retirement in December.

He served in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet throughout the 1980s, working closely with the prime minister on many of her economic reforms, which significantly reshaped Britain.

Prior to entering politics aged 42, Lawson was a journalist, and worked as editor of The Spectator.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson were among prominent Conservative MPs to pay tribute to Lawson on Monday night after news broke of his death.

Mr Johnson described him as “a fearless and original flame of free-market Conservatism”.

“He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams,” said Mr Johnson. “He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Rishi Sunak said that “one of the first things I did as chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk”, describing him as “a transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others”.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly described Lawson as “a true statesman”, adding: “His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Mr Javid described his distant predecessor as “one of Britain’s greatest public servants, especially as chancellor”.

Lawson was active in Conservative politics “until very recently”, said Mr Hands, adding that he would “be remembered for his clarity of thinking, commitment to free market economics and willingness to challenge orthodoxies”.

He served as financial and then energy secretary before Thatcher chose him to be her chancellor in 1983, a role he held until 1989, when his relationship with the prime minister soured and he resigned over a row with Ms Thatcher and her economic aide Sir Alan Walters over the Exchange Rate Mechanism.

His policies were blamed for pushing the UK into the inflationary spiral which ultimately led to a recession and the “Black Wednesday” crisis of 1992 – the same year Lawson moved from the Commons to the House of Lords.

He finally retired from the House of Lords in December, ending a parliamentary career spanning nearly 50 years.

Lawson had remained vocal after stepping back from frontline politics, campaigning for Brexit as president of the Conservatives for Britain pressure group and acting as founding chair of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, which has lobbied against policies to avert climate breakdown, such as net zero.