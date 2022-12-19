Downing Street denies Rishi Sunak preparing to ‘water down’ support for Ukraine

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Downing Street has rejected suggestions Rishi Sunak is preparing to water down Britain’s support for Ukraine as “categorically untrue”.

The prime minister is in Riga meeting other Western leaders to discuss the war-torn country.

But reports he has asked for an assessment of the progress of the war and how UK military supplies are being used led have to fears the Conservative leader was taking an overly cautious approach.

His official spokesman said: “Certainly any suggestion of watered down support for Ukraine is categorically untrue.

“I point you to what he's just said this morning … He set out three priorities. His first one was ensuring we deliver more military aid and that military aid evolves to meet the situation that we are now facing.

“The UK and this Prime Minister always backed President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine and will continue to do so.”

During the trip, Mr Sunak told fellow leaders there could be no peace talks with Russia until it has withdrawn from conquered regions of Ukraine.

He also urged them to ramp up the supply of air defence systems to the nation.

The prime minister said it was an "incredibly important" time for the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) to reaffirm its continued support for Kyiv, as Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates the conflict.

Addressed the gathering via video link President Zelensky said: "I call upon you to do everything to accelerate the defeat of the occupiers.

"100 per cent air shield for Ukraine, that would be one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression and this step is required right now."

The UK has announced it will send Ukraine a fresh supply of hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition.

After the gathering, Mr Sunak will meet Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins for one-on-one talks.

He will then travel to Estonia, which shares a 182-mile long border with Russia, where he will meet UK and Nato troops serving on alliance's eastern flank.