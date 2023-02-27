EU chief hails ‘new chapter’ in UK relations as Sunak unveils landmark Brexit deal

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak and the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have ushered in a new era in UK-EU relations as they struck a historic post-Brexit deal.

Unveiling the Windsor Framework, Mr Sunak said it was a “major breakthrough” that would solve the long-running problem of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The EU chief also hailed the deal as a “new chapter” as she outlined plans for the UK to join the bloc’s £80bn Horizon science research programme.

Under the plans:

· ‘Green’ and ‘red’ lanes would drastically reduce checks on goods going to NI

· A new ‘Stormont brake’ would allow for the veto of some new EU laws in NI

· The agreement would remove the border down the Irish Sea, the prime minister said.

· But he still faces a possible showdown with Northern Ireland’s DUP and Tory eurosceptics

· DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned “key issues of concern’’ remain

The prime minister also promised MPs a vote on the deal for the first time, although No 10 would not be drawn on when or what form that vote might take. Some Tory MPs have urged him to press ahead with it, amid fears delay could give opponents the upper hand.

The pound jumped as markets welcomed the move amid hopes it will ease EU-UK tensions in the wake of Brexit, while senior Tory figures backed the agreement and urged colleagues to back it in parliament.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis described the deal as a “formidable achievement”, saying he was satisfied there would be a “major reduction” in the power of European judges and a “democratic check” on new EU rules that apply in the province in an article for The Independent.

Self-described “staunch Brexiteer” Martin Vickers, a member of the Tory 1922 Committee, also told The Independent he backed the deal. “Why would anyone who opposes EU interference with NI trading rules oppose a reduction in that interference? Seems a good deal and the party should all support it.”

Former Tory cabinet minister Amber Rudd also backed the deal. “Finally, Brexit has been negotiated in detail and with care. It is a historic day for Britain, Northern Ireland and Europe. We should all be very pleased,” she told The Independent.

But it is understood former prime minister Boris Johnson continues to study and reflect on the proposals.

Mr Sunak’s plans scrap Mr Johnson’s controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would have unilaterally scrapped parts of the Protocol. The issue also prompted a split in the cabinet when the home secretary Suella Braverman backed the Bill last week.

In an other potential point of contention the some EU laws will still apply in Northern Ireland under the plans, although Mr Sunak said these had been reduced to a “minimum”.

Controversially, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would still remain the ultimate arbiter of those laws, a taboo for some eurosceptics. But No 10 said the EU had agreed to use it only as a last resort.

At a press conference in Windsor, the prime minister said the deal was a “turning point” for the people of NI because his deal would remove “any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”.

The agreement would deliver “smooth-flowing trade”, including of sausages, within the whole UK, protect Northern Ireland’s place in the union and safeguard sovereignty.

Mr Sunak said GB goods destined for NI will travel through a new “green lane” in which customs bureaucracy will be scrapped, with a separate red lane for goods destined for the Republic of Ireland, which is part of the EU’s single market.

Another key part is an “emergency brake” on changes to EU goods rules that can be pulled by the Northern Ireland Assembly. Mr Sunak said that would give the Westminster government a “veto” meaning certain laws would not apply in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak hopes his new deal convinces the DUP to re-enter power-sharing in the government there, which is currently in abeyance.

The ‘Stormont brake’, which can be kick-started by 30 members of the NI Assembly, will only be available if the government there is in place. The deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is designed to solve problems in post-Brexit trading arrangements with the EU. In a bid to avoid a hard border in Ireland after Brexit, NI remains in the EU’s single market for goods.

But unionists argue that simply replaces one unacceptable border with another, this time down the Irish Sea, separating NI from the rest of the UK.

After striking the deal Ms von der Leyen had tea with the King at Windsor Castle despite criticisms the meeting would drag Charles into the politically contentious issue.

Before her meeting with Mr Sunak, No 10 received a massive boost for the deal before it was unveiled when Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, a staunch Brexiteer, backed the deal, calling it a “triumph”.

The former senior ERG figure told the BBC: “I’m absolutely convinced that this restores, by any legitimate measure, Northern Ireland’s place in the union. It’s great news. It’s an extraordinary achievement. It’s a terrific thing to have pulled off.”

His wholehearted support appeared to make a nonsense of claims that he was on the verge of resigning over compromise which maintained a role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen at press conference (PA)

But Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg put Mr Sunak on notice of a possible Tory revolt, however – claiming that the support of both former prime minister Boris Johnson and the DUP were vital in getting it through parliament.

But Mr Davis and several senior Brexit-backers have told The Independent they expected a rebellion to be limited to only 20 to 30 Tory MPs.