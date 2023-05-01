Strike shows the NHS ‘can’t cope’ without nurses, union leader warns

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NHS “can’t cope” without nurses their leader has declared as they stage a 28-hour walk out over pay.

NHS services are braced for “exceptionally low” staffing in parts of the country.

And a source told the BBC the system would be “hanging by a thread” during the industrial action.

Pat Cullen, the leader of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), told BBC Breakfast: “We can now see the NHS can’t cope without nursing staff, that is abundantly clear.”

She called on general managers in the NHS to “signal immediately to government the importance of nursing and how critical it is to get this dispute resolved.”

The health secretary Steve Barclay has accused the RCN of taking premature and disrespectful action.

On Tuesday the NHS Staff Council, made up of health unions, employers and Government representatives, will meet to discuss the Government’s 5 per cent pay offer, which the RCN has rejected.

Ms Cullen hit back, accusing Mr Barclay of “disrespect” for not getting into a room with the RCN to discuss how to end the strike.

She said she had had “absolutely” no talks with Mr Barclay or his officials over the weekend.

“(This strike) ends by getting into a room and putting more money on the table for our brilliant nurses,” she said.

In an interview with the Independent over the weekend she warned the government could face years of strikes by nurses if it did not find a way through the strikes.

She also told ITV's Good Morning Britain that nurses on strike on Monday will return to help patients if emergencies arise.

She said: " I won't even have to ask those nurses to return to work, they will return at their own volition.

"They don't turn their back on patients, they will continue to do what they need to do."

But Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said that nurses that while an exemption to the strike was agreed for Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) services at Colchester Hospital, nurses refused to work.

He told Times Radio: “Unfortunately, despite that exemption, the nurses still chose not to come in, They're not obliged to come in even if asked to come in by ourselves and the RCN. So we were in a position where we had to significantly reduce the capacity on that ITU, down to the fact we could only admit one patient because that patient was too difficult, was too sick to transfer last night.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned strikes had "taken a heavy toll" as he urged unions to accept the pay deal.

"We are relieved it's only a one-day strike - initially it was going to be two - and we're grateful to the RCN for putting in place a rising number of mitigations specifically agreed with individual hospitals in order to protect life-and-limb services," he told Sky News.

"If it hadn't been for the action that the nurses, the paramedics, other groups took, then they wouldn't have had the pay deal which is going to be discussed tomorrow, and that pay deal comprises a fairly significant back-dated sum and also for 5 per cent for this year.”

He added: "It's been the togetherness, the solidarity of the trade unions that's got them the progress they have achieved, otherwise they would have had a much smaller settlement.

"I think our view now is that given that most staff have voted in favour of this deal, it is time to accept it.”