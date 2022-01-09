NHS frontline ‘stretched perilously thin’ by Omicron, warns trusts chief
Virus hotspot moving from London to northwest and northeast
The NHS frontline is now “stretched perilously thin” due to the pressure of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a senior representative of hospital trusts has warned.
The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said that he believes the health service will avoid collapse under the pressure of thousands of Covid patients on top of the regular winter demands.
But he said it would be wrong for ministers to under-estimate the degree of difficulty which trusts are facing.
Mr Hopson’s comments come as cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi accepted that the NHS faces “a rocky few weeks”, but insisted that the government was doing everything possible to ensure it was able to “ride out this bump” caused by the Omicron variant.
Speaking to BBC1’s Sunday Morning, the NHS Providers boss said that the situation in initial Omicron hotspot London was now “stabilising”, with the epicentre now moving to the northwest and northeast of England.
“If you look outside London, then there’s no doubt the NHS frontline is going to be stretched perilously thin,” said Mr Hopson.
“But because we are a national health service, one trust can help another, so I think that the frontline will hold.
“But we should not underestimate the degree of pressure trusts are seeing.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies