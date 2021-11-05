Owen Paterson news – live: Senior Tories ‘questioning PM’s judgement’ over sleaze crisis as MPs call debate
Boris Johnson’s benches are said to be seething over the scandal
Senior Tory MPs questioned Boris Johnson’s judgment last night, after he was forced into a humiliating U-turn during yet another “sleaze” storm following his attempt to save a “friend and colleague” from suspension while trying to rip up conduct rules.
Owen Paterson, the former Tory minister, resigned hours later, saying he wanted to leave the “cruel world of politics”. He had been found to have breached paid lobbying rules.
In a further blow to Mr Johnson, it has since emerged that the same standards watchdog his business secretary suggested should be sacked over the embarrassing incident, is the very same one set to investigate the PM over claims he used Tory donor money to refurbish his Downing Street flat.
Labour has called for an investigation into Kwasi Kwarteng’s remarks about Kathryn Stone, the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards.
Meanwhile, MPs have called an emergency Commons debate for Monday so politicians have a chance to put on record their grievances about this week’s events.
Boris Johnson’s U-turn showed ‘character’, claims minister
Our politics reporter Adam Forrest has the following to say about Zahawi’s media rounds this morning:
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said it was a “mistake” for the government to conflate Owen Paterson’s case with an attempt to change conduct rules – but claimed Boris Johnson’s U-turn on the issue showed “character”.
He told LBC: “When you make a mistake, I'd much rather have a government and a prime minister and the chief whip who says, ‘Hold on a second, let’s go back, because I think we’ve made a mistake here’.
“That makes me much more confident of the character of the people leading this country than people who would have just ploughed on ahead regardless.”
Zahawi denies Paterson scandal brings into questions PM’s judgement
More from Zahawi now, after the education secretary denied the Owen Paterson scandal called into question his boss’ judgment.
“I think actually it says that the prime minister, when wanting to be following a process that makes the system fairer ... wanted to do that,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“And very quickly realising that actually that’s one thing that we should pursue on a cross-party basis and we’ll come forward with proposals, and I hope, we can sort of set our politics aside and create a fairer system, because right of appeal, I think, is important, and your listeners will see that as important.
“Because, in any case, and I don’t want to get into specifics, but in any case, there should be a right of appeal.”
‘Not true’ PM launched ‘pre-emptive strike’ on Stone, says Zahawi
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said it is “absolutely not true” to suggest Boris Johnson aimed to launch a “pre-emptive strike” on standards commissioner Kathryn Stone ahead of a potential investigation into the initial financing of the decoration of his Downing Street flat.
The allegation had been made by the PM’s former top aide Dominic Cummings, in a series of tweets as No 10 was bombarded with allegations of sleaze and anger.
However, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today show this morning, the education secretary rubbished the claims and stressed it was “important” to remember that “parliament as the legislative chamber of our country has absolutely the right to look at and improve the system”.
Mr Zahawi said the issue of the flat had been looked at by Mr Johnson’s own ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt “and the prime minister was found not to have broken any ministerial code”.
Labour demands probe into Kwarteng’s comments on Stone
Some more detail on the news Angela Rayner has called for a probe into Kwasi Kwarteng.
The cabinet minister suggested that parliamentary commissioner for standards Kathryn Stone should “consider her position” in the wake of the Owen Paterson debacle.
But, Labour’s deputy leader Ms Rayner has written to Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser calling for an investigation into his comments, claiming they may have breached the ministerial code – as well as being “a rotten way for anybody to behave”.
In a letter to Lord Geidt, Ms Rayner suggested Mr Kwarteng’s comments amounted to bullying. “For the business secretary to use this entirely corrupt process to bully the independent Parliamentary Commissioner is disgusting.”
Adam Forrest has more:
MPs to hold emergency Commons debate on Monday
Much to Boris Johnson’s annoyance, the embarrassment he has faced this week is not set to go away anytime soon.
MPs will hold an emergency debate on Monday on the consequences of this week’s events in the Commons, with some calling it “farcical” and a “return” to corrupt politics of the late 20th century.
The PM now faces the prospect of a by-election in North Shropshire - Owen Paterson’s former seat - which will be dominated by allegations of sleaze following the former minister’s resignation.
Some Tories have begun pointing the finger at chief whip Mark Spencer, although Downing Street insisted Mr Johnson had confidence in him and the “excellent job” he was doing.
The PM was described as being “p****d off” by the crisis he viewed as an “own goal” and a distraction from the progress being made on climate change at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, The Times reports.
He is also said to have asked aides how he had been put in such a position, one government source claimed to the Daily Mail.
Tories ‘seething’ over PM’s handling of Paterson sleaze row
Let’s start with Tory MPs’ anger at Boris Johnson, who is today facing anger and speculation about his judgement over his handling of the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal.
Supporters of Mr Paterson said the rug had been pulled from under his feet by the government’s abrupt decision to U-turn on a vote to introduce a new Tory-dominated committee to rewrite Commons standards procedures, which would have granted him a stay of execution after he was found guilty of paid lobbying.
And many backbenchers were furious to have been whipped to support the controversial plans in a Commons vote on Wednesday, only to be told to do the opposite next week after the government took fright at headlines blaring “Tory sleaze”.
One former minister branded No 10’s handling of the situation “incoherent”, while ex-chief whip Mark Harper said that the three-line whip ordered by Mr Johnson amounted to “one of the most unedifying episodes I have seen in my 16 years as a member of parliament”.
Read our political editor Andrew Woodcock’s full report here:
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage for 5 November.
Stay tuned to get the latest fallout from the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal as MPs continue to vent their anger at Boris Johnson and prepare for an “emergency” debate on Monday.
