New Partygate video ‘shows Tories dancing, drinking and laughing at lockdown rules’

A new Partygate video, appearing to show Tory staff drinking, dancing and joking about “bending” Covid lockdown rules has emerged just days after Boris Johnson was found to have lied about rules being followed.

The video, said to have been taken on December 14, 2020, when socialising inside was banned in parts of the UK, shows for the first time, staff joking about their Christmas party at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London breaking the rules, according to The Mirror.

One attendee in the footage can be heard saying: “As long as we don't stream that we're like, bending the rules," before laughing - while a man and woman hold hands and dance.

At least 24 guests were reportedly at the gathering which was just a few days before Mr Johnson’s December 19 announcement that 'tier 4' Covid curbs would be implemented. This put London and the south east of England under severe restrictions which meant many could not see their families on Christmas Day.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned,” he said just five days after the party - which has been slammed by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

She told The Mirror: “Revellers openly mocked the rules the British people followed. The Tories think it’s one rule for them and one rule for everyone else.

“Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak has caved into Boris Johnson and chosen to reward them with honours. It’s a sickening insult.”

It is unclear exactly which Conservatives were at the party, which was said to have been organised by former London Mayor hopeful Shaun Bailey, who has now been made a Lord under Mr Johnson’s resignation honours.

The now Lord Bailey had left the party at the time the video was taken but Tory aide Ben Mallet is pictured holding a wine glass as Fairytale of New York plays in the background.

The video will pile further pressure on the Tory party, which had hoped to put the Partygate scandal behind them.

It comes as The Independent revealed on Friday that the details in the Partygate report were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the raucous drinking culture and blatant rule-breaking throughout the pandemic.

They revealed that Mr Johnson was “happy” to have his staff drinking and oversaw a culture of endemic rule-breaking so widespread that it put No 10 at odds with the rest of the country.

CCHQ has said "formal disciplinary action" was taken against four staff members, who were seconded to the Shaun Bailey campaign, over the "unauthorised" event.

A spokesman added: "Senior CCHQ staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of 14 December 2020.”

More to follow...