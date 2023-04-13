Government pushing police to record fewer ‘non-crime hate incidents’

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ministers are pushing police to deal with fewer “non-crime hate incidents” by changing processes set up after the racist murder of Black teenager Stephen Lawrence.

The Home Office said new statutory guidance for officers across England and Wales was “spearheaded by the home secretary’s common-sense policing campaign”.

“Posting messages that may offend someone but where no victim has actually been identified should no longer be considered a crime,” a spokesperson said.

“Police will be empowered to make decisions on cases where communications, such as text messages or letters, are malicious or rude, but not threatening. Officers should be on our streets investigating crimes like burglary, not comments made online.”

It comes after Suella Braverman intervened in an Essex Police hate crime investigation, which saw officers seize golli*** dolls from a pub.

A source said she believed “police forces should not be getting involved in this kind of nonsense”, but the force said they were investigating under two separate laws.

Facebook posts seen by The Independent show that the pub’s landlord previously shared far-right propaganda on Facebook and made reference to US lynchings of Black victims.

New guidance created by the Home Office raises the threshold for police recording a non-crime hate incident, changing a process set up in response to the 1999 Macpherson report on Stephen Lawrence’s murder.

It called for “a comprehensive system of reporting and recording of all racist incidents and crimes”.

A government document said the process was later expanded to cover religion, disability, sexual orientation and transgender identity, and that the government now wants to “enhance transparency surrounding the decision-making processes” by police.

Separate changes resulting from a National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) review of productivity will streamline the way multiple crimes from single incidents are entered into a database.

The review identified that 443,000 officer hours were spent “filling in forms and dealing with unnecessary administrative tasks”, constraining their ability to respond to incidents.

All reported crimes for a single incident will now be recorded under a “principal offence”, although multiple crimes can still be investigated.

Senior police officers have welcomed the changes from the productivity review but made no comment on ministers’ stance on hate crimes.

The policing minister, Chris Philp, was to make a speech later on Thursday and said: “Victims must always be at the centre of our response to crime. Listening to forces and cutting unnecessary red tape will mean police officers can focus on solving crime and delivering justice for victims, as well as preventing it from happening in the first place.”