It is “not racist” to want more control over Britain’s borders, Suella Braverman will say today as she calls for a reduction in overall immigration numbers.

The home secretary will also say that the country has become too dependent on foreign Labour and should train more HGV drivers and fruit pickers to fill vacancies.

She will use a speech in London to say the UK “mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves”, claiming there is no need to depend on “low-skilled foreign labour” to fill vacancies in sectors such as haulage, butchering or farming.

Ms Braverman will speak at the National Conservativism Conference on Monday, with the gathering of senior ministers, Tory MPs , right-wing commentators and others coming only days after Rishi Sunak’s party lost nearly 1,000 councillors at the local elections.

Her speech at the three-day event comes amid renewed unrest in the party , with Brexiteers angered by the decision to scale back post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws.

Elsewhere, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will make a surprise visit to the UK as he ramps up pressure on the UK to supply his country with more military aid ahead of an expected spring offensive.