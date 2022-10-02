✕ Close Liz Truss blames poor communication for market chaos after mini-Budget

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has refused to say whether he would vote with the government on the borrowing-fuelled tax cuts – attacking them as “not Conservative”.

Repeatedly challenged on whether he would vote with Labour, Mr Gove said: “I don’t believe it [tax cut plan] is right.”

He told the Chopper’s Politics podcast that Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of unfunded tax cuts was “worrying”.

Speaking at a live recording of the podcast at the Conservative conference in Birmingham, he said: “My worry is that we are betting too much on tax cuts when we are borrowing to pay for them. That is not conservative in my view.

“My other worry is if you are going to make tax changes, a 45p cut that will benefit millionaires but not ordinary people is not the right priority at this point.”

Asked if he was now a “rebel leader”, Mr Gove replied: “No. I’m just a backbencher.”

It comes as the prime minister admitted she should have “laid the ground” better about the government’s mini-Budget which triggered dramatic market turmoil.