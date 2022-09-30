Pound – live: Liz Truss to meet head of UK’s independent fiscal watchdog after market meltdown
Chancellor insists that he is ‘sticking with’ his mini-budget
Prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will meet the head of Britain's independent fiscal watchdog today following a market meltdown triggered by the mini-budget.
In an unusual move, Ms Truss and chancellor Kwarteng will meet the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) Richard Hughes to discuss the economic and fiscal developments.
Mr Kwarteng unveiled a string of tax cuts last week in a fiscal statement that was not accompanied by OBR forecasts. The forecaster said it had offered to prepare a draft for the new chancellor in time for the mini-budget but it was not taken up.
Now, a group of lawmakers have reportedly called for the forecast to be released immediately.
The chancellor has insisted that he is “sticking with” his mini-budget, despite it spooking markets and forcing an emergency Bank of England intervention.
Meanwhile, Tory MP Sir Charles Walker said the Conservative Party faces an existential threat after Labour surged to a 33-point lead in one poll.
He suggested the Conservatives would “cease to exist as a political party” if the 33-point lead is repeated at a general election.
Liz Truss demands spending cuts in ‘plenty of areas’ of public services
Prime minister Liz Truss has confirmed that she is looking for funding cuts across the public services, declaring that there are “plenty of areas” where taxpayers’ money could be saved.
Ms Truss’s comments come after the Treasury wrote to the heads of all Whitehall departments telling them to deliver proposals for “efficiency savings” in budgets, with neither health nor any other area of public spending exempt.
The move sparked warnings to Ms Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng not to embark on an “act of national vandalism” by demanding cuts from services such as the NHS which are already pared to the bone after a decade of austerity.
Andrew Woodcock reports.
Liz Truss demands spending cuts in 'plenty of areas' of public services
Government warned against ‘act of national vandalism’ after call for ‘efficiencies’
Truss to attend European Political Community meeting
Liz Truss is expected to attend a meeting of the European Political Community, months after the prime minister criticised the Prague summit in her previous role.
It is understood that the prime minister has changed her mind about the meeting because it will focus on two high-priority issues on Ms Truss’s agenda: energy and migration.
The October summit is French president Emmanuel Macron’s scheme to bring together EU nations and countries outside the bloc.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports.
Truss to attend European Political Community meeting despite criticism of it
It comes as new mini-Budget causes political and financial turmoil
‘Travesty’ if poorest benefits rise less than CPI, says Ex-pensions minister
Former pensions minister Baroness Altmann said it would be “a travesty” if the government increased the pensions of the UK’s poorest citizens by less than the consumer price index (CPI).
The Conservative leader wrote in the Daily Express: “The pension credit has always been legally required to rise at least in line with earnings inflation, but the government can choose to do better.
“I believe it must do so. If these poorest older citizens only see their pensions increase by the lower earnings figure, it would be a travesty.
“This is because the government legislated last year to strip them of their earnings protection and instead replaced it by price inflation up-rating.”
Liz Truss claims ‘no-one’ will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills
Prime minister Liz Truss has wrongly claimed that “nobody” will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills from 1 October.
During a morning broadcast round yesterday, the prime minister told BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Leeds that the maximum amount households will pay is £2,500 under the Energy Price Guarantee.
The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said that £2,500 is an “expected annual energy cost for a 3 bedroom household” and can go up for some people.
Liz Truss wrongly claims 'no-one' will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills
Liz Truss has wrongly claimed that "nobody" will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills from 1 October. During a morning broadcast round today, 29 September, the prime minister told BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Leeds that the maximum amount households will pay is £2,500 under the Energy Price Guarantee. Ms Truss also made these claims during a CNN interview. The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said that £2,500 is an "expected annual energy cost for a 3 bedroom household." Bills could be more or less depending on how much energy a household uses.
Don’t abandon levelling up agenda, Tory MPs warn Liz Truss
Senior Tory MPs have warned Liz Truss not to abandon the “levelling up” agenda, as new research reveals towns and cities in the Midlands and North continue to lag behind those in the South.
Ms Truss did not mention Boris Johnson’s project to address inequality between regions during her first speech as prime minister, sparking fears she may ignore so-called “red wall” seats, which were crucial to the Tory 2019 election victory.
Tory MPs in the Northern Research Group (NRG) warned that the current economic crisis “risks further increasing the North-South divide” – urging Ms Truss to commit to the levelling up agenda.
Adam Forrest has more.
Don’t abandon levelling up agenda, Tory MPs warn Liz Truss
Economic crisis ‘risks further increasing North-South divide’, backbenchers say ahead of conference
Liz Truss to meet head of UK’s independent fiscal watchdog
Prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will meet the head of Britain's independent fiscal watchdog today following a market meltdown triggered by the mini-budget.
In an unusual move, Ms Truss and chancellor Kwarteng will meet the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) Richard Hughes to discuss the economic and fiscal developments.
Almost £50bn of cuts needed to fund tax breaks for rich, economists warn
Liz Truss’s government is on course to make public spending cuts of almost £50bn a year after the “unenforced error” of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, according to top economists.
Experts at the Resolution Foundation warned that Britain’s public sector was heading for a return to the austerity period imposed by the David Cameron-led Tory government.
If Ms Truss refuses to U-turn on her borrowing-fuelled splurge on tax cuts, the level of spending cuts will have to be “broadly the same or bigger” than then-chancellor George Osborne set out in 2010 after the banking crash, the think tank said.
Adam Forrest reports.
Office of Budget Responsibility says chancellor made mini-Budget without economic forecast
The Office of Budget Responsibility has confirmed that it could have produced an economic forecast in time for the chancellor’s fiscal event, but was not asked to do so by Kwasi Kwarteng.
It adds further details to ongoing objections that the chancellor made his mini-budget, which included £45 billion of tax cuts, without a clear economic forecast to back it up.
In a letter to the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and the party’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss, the chair of the OBR confirmed that the body sent “a draft economic and fiscal forecast to the new Chancellor on 6 September, his first day in office”.
Richard Hughes wrote: “We offered, at the time, to update that forecast to take account of subsequent data and to reflect the economic and fiscal impact of any policies the government announced in time for it to be published alongside the ‘fiscal event’.”
“In the event, we were not commissioned to produce an updated forecast alongside the chancellor’s Growth Plan on 23 September, although we would have been in a position to do so to a standard that satisfied the legal requirements of the Charter for Budget Responsibility.”
Liz Truss to hold meeting with OBR amid market alarm at mini-Budget
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are set to meet with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) on Friday amid market panic over the government’s mini-Budget.
The prime minister and chancellor will hold emergency talks with Richard Hughes in an unusual move that caps off a week of chaos in the financial markets.
A government insider told The Guardian, which first reported that the meeting would take place, that it was “like trying to read the manual after you’ve broken the thing”.
Tom Batchelor has more:
Liz Truss to hold meeting with OBR amid market alarm at mini-Budget
OBR says it offered to produce forecast for mini-Budget but Treasury declined
‘Utterly damning’ the government failed to commission forecast from OBR- Ian Blackford
Ian Blackford MP, the SNP’s Westminster leader, called it “utterly damning” that the government failed to commission a forecast from the OBR.
He said: “The revelation that the OBR offered to provide a forecast to the Chancellor to go alongside his fiscal statement last week, but that it was not commissioned by the Tory government is utterly damning.
“This is in spite of the OBR confirming that it was in a position to produce an updated forecast that satisfied the legal requirements of the Charter for Budget Responsibility.
“Over the past week we have witnessed the devastating impact of the Tory budget, hitting people’s mortgages, putting pensions at risk, and hammering household budgets.
“The Prime Minister and Chancellor cannot keep ducking accountability. They must set out why they did not commission economic forecasts from the OBR to accompany their disastrous budget, and they must recall Parliament urgently and reverse their reckless plans.”
