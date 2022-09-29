Calls for Liz Truss to ‘come out of hiding’ to fix ‘economic disaster’ - follow live

✕ Close Bank of England will ‘not hesitate’ to raise interest rates amid market turmoil

Liz Truss has been accused of hiding away while her tax giveaway mini-Budget caused economic turmoil.

On Wednesday, the Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent a crisis in the UK’s major pension funds.

The bank’s decision to buy government bonds - or gilts - was an attempt to calm markets reeling from the government’s mini-Budget last week.

There has been no sign of Ms Truss, who was last seen in public sitting on the green Commons benches alongside her chancellor for his statement.

Former cabinet minister David Davis said: “This was her manifesto for the leadership, so she has to come out and defend it in a forthright way.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey called on the PM to break cover, warning that she had just “24 hours to fix this economic disaster and prevent people losing their homes”.

The government has denied causing the sterling crisis, instead pointing the finger at Russia’s war in Ukraine, which it said was playing havoc with all major economies.