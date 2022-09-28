Pound news – live: Sterling falls again after ‘very serious’ IMF warning to Kwarteng
Treasury defends tax cuts after mini-Budget announcement sees pound hit all-time low
The International Monetary Fund’s warning over Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for the rich is “very serious” and shows “what a mess the government has made of the economy”, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said as the pound tumbled in Asian trading.
In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the government, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would “likely increase inequality” in Britain, after the chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet to an all-time low and gilt yields to soar, reflecting the cost of borrowing.
“Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy,” an IMF spokesperson said.
The pound then tumbled on Wednesday morning to below $1.064 – still well above the record $1.03 low at the week’s start – before rising back in the direction of the relatively stable $1.08 seen most of Tuesday.
Starmer says his own mortgage payments have gone up
Sir Keir Starmer has said that his own variable-rate mortgage payments have gone up by “a few hundred pounds” a month.
Saying he was “not pleading a special case”, he told LBC: “So many people with mortgages will be really worried by what’s going on because they know what this means for their budgets – prices are going up.”
“We all look at the graph and we see the pound falling, but it’s not an abstract graph. This is reflected in people’s mortgages, etc. And people are very, very worried this morning.”
IMF ‘should be looking forward’, Truss supporting Tory MP claims
A Tory MP and prominent Liz Truss supporter has sought to dismiss the concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund over the government’s economic policy.
Sir John Redwood told Sky News: “The IMF were very wrong, as was the Bank of England, over the inflation which they now rightly worry about.
“They didn’t warn us or the other central banks in the run up to the big inflation, that the monetary policies of 2021 were far too loose, interest rates far too low, and the money printing was getting out of control. It’s a great pity they didn’t warn about that. Now they should be looking forward.
“We should be fighting recession. Of course, we must be prudent with finances. But the truth is that if the austerity policies have their way and we have a big recession, the borrowing won’t go down, the borrowings will soar.”
Sir John offered a robust defence of Ms Truss’s tax-cutting plan, while also offering a sharp message to the Bank of England against further intervention on interest rates: “My message today is that the government are right to see the main threat for the year ahead is recession not inflation because the good news is that all forecasters say inflation will come down a lot next year, and the sooner the better.”
He claimed that the Bank of England “should be very cautious about taking more action because they have lurched from a monetary policy that was flagrantly too permissive and very inflationary to one which is now very tight”, adding: “I think it’s quite tight enough to do the job we need to do, which is to get inflation down.”
Pound tumbles slightly after IMF warning
The pound fell in early trading in Asian markets this morning after the International Monetary Fund criticised the government’s economic policy, tumbling 0.4 per cent to $1.0693.
It came after a slight 0.4 per cent gain in Tuesday’s session, after slipping to an all-time low of $1.0327 at the week’s outset.
While it remained at around $1.08 as the markets calmed somewhat on Tuesday, Sterling tumbled briefly to below $1.064 on Wednesday morning following the IMF intervention, before returning northwards to just shy of $1.069.
IMF warning ‘very serious’ and shows ‘what a mess government has made’, says Keir Starmer
The International Monetary Fund’s rare condemnation of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic policy is “very serious and “shows just what a mess the government has made of the economy”, Sir Keir Starmer has warned.
Speaking to LBC as his party’s conference comes to an end today, the Labour leader said: “This is self-inflicted by the government. People are very, very worried this morning, their mortgages are going up. The government has got to respond to this.”
Claiming that “change” is in the air, after his widely well-received speech in Liverpool yesterday which saw him seek to reclaim Labour as “the party of the centre-ground”, Sir Keir warned that “we are going to inherit a real mess if and when we come into government”.
David Lammy attacks ‘twisted lies’ of Empire that turned millions into slaves
David Lammy has attacked the “twisted lies” of Empire that turned millions into slaves, in one of the fiercest condemnations by a senior British politician.
The shadow foreign secretary linked the shame of the slave trade to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, in a Labour conference speech that tore into 40 years of failed Conservative foreign policy.
Mr Lammy said his Guyanese parents would not have believed “their skinny son in NHS prescription glasses who got stopped and searched on the streets of Tottenham” could reach the job he holds.
And he explained they would be “surprised not only because MPs at that time didn’t look like me, surprised not only because I had barely travelled beyond London’s Zone 3”.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more:
Buoyant Labour think Truss’s ‘scorched earth’ approach cave pave their way to power
Liz Truss appears to be taking a “scorched earth” approach to the economy which will leave a Labour government to pick up the pieces after the election expected in 2024, a shadow cabinet minister has said.
As stock markets sank and the pound plunged in the wake of last week’s “kamikaze” mini-Budget, delegates at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool could scarcely believe their luck at the apparent willingness of the prime minister and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to take a hatchet to their own party’s biggest electoral assets.
And there was a growing sense of confidence among them that opinion polls giving Keir Starmer’s party leads of up to 17 points over the Conservatives could presage a remarkable return to power just five years after Labour’s crushing defeat in 2019.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more:
Badenoch sets sights on US investment in first visit as Trade Secretary
Kemi Badenoch will hail the “special relationship” between the UK and the US when she travels to New York for her first overseas visit as trade secretary.
The visit will see Ms Badenoch bid to boost trade links between the UK and the US, days after prime minister Liz Truss admitted during her own recent visit to New York that a much-coveted post-Brexit free trade deal may remain out of reach for several years to come.
The trip also comes amid ongoing unease in the Biden administration over the UK’s row with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a set of concerns that have threatened to sour relations between the UK and the US.
Read more here:
‘Don’t forget, don’t forgive’: Starmer urges voters to punish Truss for financial mayhem
Keir Starmer has issued a call for Britain’s voters to punish Liz Truss at the ballot box for the financial mayhem unleashed by her mini-Budget, telling them: “Don’t forget. Don’t forgive.”
In a direct pitch for traditional Conservative voters, he said that Labour was now the party of “sound money … home ownership [and] responsible government”, while Truss’s “spectacular” irresponsibility had sent the pound plummeting, stoked inflation and destroyed Tory claims to be “the party of aspiration”.
In a sign of growing confidence that power is within grasp at the general election expected in 2024, Sir Keir cited earlier Labour victories achieved after long periods of Tory rule as he told cheering delegates: “As in 1945, 1964 and 1997, this is a Labour moment.”
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say
Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.
More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.
Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, with a large number (46 per cent to 19 per cent) holding that the process has been badly mismanaged.
Read more in this report from Kim Sengupta:
Labour MP apologises for calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ Black after suspension
The MP suspended by Labour for calling Kwasi Kwarteng “superficially” Black has apologised to the chancellor.
Rupa Huq offered “sincere and heartfelt apologies” for what she called her “ill-judged” comments, at a fringe meeting at Labour’s conference.
The Ealing Central and Acton MP initially defended her remarks, in which she said, of the wealthy, Eton-educated Mr Kwarteng, “you wouldn’t know he’s Black”.
But she has backtracked after Conservative MPs condemned them as “racist” and Keir Starmer removed the party whip from her.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
