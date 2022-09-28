✕ Close Bank of England will ‘not hesitate’ to raise interest rates amid market turmoil

The International Monetary Fund’s warning over Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for the rich is “very serious” and shows “what a mess the government has made of the economy”, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said as the pound tumbled in Asian trading.

In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the government, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would “likely increase inequality” in Britain, after the chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet to an all-time low and gilt yields to soar, reflecting the cost of borrowing.

“Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy,” an IMF spokesperson said.

The pound then tumbled on Wednesday morning to below $1.064 – still well above the record $1.03 low at the week’s start – before rising back in the direction of the relatively stable $1.08 seen most of Tuesday.