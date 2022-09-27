Pound news — live: Starmer says Tories have ‘lost control’ as Kwarteng doubles down
Labour leader attacks chancellor’s tax cuts for wealthiest during conference speech in Liverpool
‘Don’t forget, don’t forgive’: Keir Starmer calls to oust Tory government
Liz Truss’s government has “lost control of the British economy”, Sir Keir Starmer has alleged, after the pound fell to an all-time low in the wake of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
His Labour conference speech came shortly after Mr Kwarteng told City bosses that he is “confident” in his tax-cutting economic plan, insisting: “Our approach will work”.
The Bank of England warned on Monday that interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation, as mortgage lenders temporarily withdrew deals for new customers and traders banked on rates hitting nearly 6 per cent next year, sparking some fears of a future housing crash.
Despite the pound rallying slightly on Tuesday, one former senior BoE official urged bosses to consider holding an emergency meeting.
“The key thing is, if you call it, you have to take significant action,” said the bank’s former deputy governor for monetary policy, Professor Sir Charlie Bean, adding: “The lesson is you go big and you go fast.”
Labour ‘won’t work with the SNP under any circumstances’, Starmer says
Scotland needs a Labour government, Sir Keir Stamer has claimed, insisting that his party will not make a deal with the SNP “under any circumstances”.
He told delegates in Liverpool: “Conference, the challenges we face – the cost-of-living crisis, climate change, standing up to Putin – are common across our four nations.
“We saw off the threat of fascism and deadly disease, together. We built the NHS and the welfare state, together. But I don’t believe in our union just because of our history. I believe in it because of our future.”
He added: “Scotland needs a Labour government that can deliver change. But it also needs the power and resources to shape its own future, whoever’s in power in Westminster. And the SNP are not interested in this.
“For them, Scotland’s success in the UK is met with gritted teeth, seen as a roadblock to independence, and so, they stand in the way. We can’t work with them. We won’t work with them. No deal under any circumstances.
“A fairer, greener, more dynamic Scotland. In a fairer, greener, more dynamic, Labour Britain.”
Labour will ‘make Brexit work’, Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that a Labour government would “make Brexit work”.
He told the Labour conference: “The policy of my Labour government will always be to make Brexit work. It’s no secret I voted Remain – as the prime minister did.
“But what I heard, around the country, was people who thought we’d got our priorities wrong; who wanted democratic control over their lives but who also wanted opportunities for the next generation, communities they felt proud of, public services they could rely on.”
Sir Keir said he did not hear that Brexit was about “slashing workers’ rights” or lowering food standards, or ending redistribution, adding: “So I want to speak directly to the people who left Labour on this issue. Whether you voted Leave or Remain, you’ve been let down.
“And with Liz Truss, the Tories are changing the meaning of Brexit before your eyes.”
He added: “If you voted for a government to step in on your side, for better work, higher wages, more opportunities in your community, for an NHS that is modern and reliable. If you voted to take control of your life and for the next generation to have control of theirs, then I say to you: that is what I will deliver.
“I will make work pay for the people who create this country’s wealth. I will make sure we buy, make and sell more in Britain. I will revitalise public services and control immigration using a points-based system. I will spread power and opportunity to all.”
Labour to set up new publicly-owned company to ‘harness green energy’
Labour will set up a new publicly-owned green energy company as as a rival to foreign investors, Keir Starmer has announced.
Great British Energy would “harness the power of Britain’s sun, wind, and waves to cut energy bills and deliver energy independence”, the Labour leader told the party’s conference.
GB Energy would work “alongside the rapidly expanding private sector, to establish the UK as a clean energy superpower and guarantee long term energy security”, Sir Keir said.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Starmer sets out Labour target for 70% to own their own homes
A Labour government will set a target to ensure 70 per cent of Britons own their own homes, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed.
The party will also help “real” first-time buyers onto the property with a new mortgage guarantee scheme, the Labour leader told his annual conference in Liverpool.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has more:
Labour has ‘economic reason’ on its side, Starmer says
Labour will beat the Tories because the party has “fairness” and “economic reason” on its side, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed.
He told the Labour conference: “If they want to fight us on redistribution, if they want to fight us on workers’ rights, if they want to tell us working people don’t come first, we’ll take them on – and we will win.
“And we will win not just because we have fairness on our side but because we have economic reason on our side too. Trickle-down economics doesn’t work. Britain won’t be better off just because we make the rich richer. ”
He also suggested Kwasi Kwarteng had been “caught bang to rights” on the Tories’ economic record.
“We will fight the Tories on economic growth. Their record is appalling – the worst decade of growth in two centuries. Or, as the Chancellor puts it, ‘a vicious cycle of stagnation’, he said.
“Now, I have to say, as a former prosecutor, it always warms my heart when somebody caught bang to rights pleads guilty at the first opportunity.”
Tories have acted irresponsibly in ‘spectacular fashion’, says Starmer
The Tories have acted irresponsibly in a “spectacular fashion”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he accused them of losing control of the economy.
Speaking to the Labour conference, the party leader said: “Rachel Reeves and I have set out a framework for sound money. We’re determined to reduce debt as a share of our economy. Every policy we announce will be fully costed. And we will set up an Office for Value for Money to make sure public spending targets the national interest.
“We should be clear about what that means. It means not being able to do things – good Labour things – as quickly as we might like. That’s what responsible government looks like.
“Because if you lose control of the economy, if you act irresponsibly – as the Tories have done in spectacular fashion – then you lose the ability to do anything. And working people pay the price. We will not let that happen.”
Starmer sets out vision for UK post first-term of Labour government
By the end of Labour’s term, it will have “defeated the cost of living crisis” and “services are there when you need them”, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.
“Our economy is stable again, businesses have the certainty to invest, the NHS is back in good health, and people are starting to raise their sights – believe in Britain again,” the Labour leader said, painting a picture of his view for a post-Labour Britain.
“We’re proving net-zero can be achieved and the most precious gift to the next generation is in our grasp, a safer and more prosperous world to live in,” he continued. “And because we are fairer, because we are greener, we are also more dynamic, our entrepreneurial spirit unleashed.
“New technology improving public services, cutting-edge science and world-class services driving economic growth. And working people are respected as the people who create the wealth that drives Britain forward,” he added.
“And there’s one more thing – it’s possible to govern with integrity, to unite rather than divide, to respect other points of view, to see that long-term plans trump short-term fixes, that decline is not inevitable. Yes, some people will say ‘politicians are all the same’, but not as many.”
Starmer: ‘Working class impatience’ drives me as Labour leader
“Working class impatience” drives me as Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said, declaring that Labour’s position was now “country first, party second”.
“We need to get moving. That’s the other thing my background gives me – impatience,” the Labour leader said.
“If you’re born without privilege, you don’t have time for messing around. You don’t walk around problems without fixing them, and you don’t surrender to the instincts of organisations that won’t face up to change.”
Describing his aim of making “our party fit to serve this country”, he added: “That’s why we had to rip out antisemitism by its roots. That’s why we had to show our support for Nato is non-negotiable, show we want business to prosper.”
He added: “Country first, party second. And I didn’t do this alone. Conference, we did it together and it shows.”
‘Slava Ukraini’, Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has told the Labour conference to say “slava Ukraini”, to rapturous applause, as he vowed to stand with Kyiv against Russian aggression.
“We will never allow Putin’s threats and imperialism to succeed. We will stand alongside Ukraine and its people, fighting on the frontline of freedom,” he said, as people rose to their feet to clap.
Tories have ‘choked aspiration for working people’, Starmer says
The Tories “keep talking about aspiration, but they don’t understand how they’ve choked it off for working people”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
People “don’t think that real change is possible anymore”, he said, adding: “And who can blame them? Just look at what they’ve been through”.
The Labour leader listed the British people as having paid for the banking crisis, being let down after voting for economic change “in a referendum”, and uniting to defeat a virus only to see the government break the rules they respected.
“And now this, the biggest hit to their living standards in a century,” he added. “And it turns out there is money for the top 1 per cent.”
