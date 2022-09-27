✕ Close ‘Don’t forget, don’t forgive’: Keir Starmer calls to oust Tory government

Liz Truss’s government has “lost control of the British economy”, Sir Keir Starmer has alleged, after the pound fell to an all-time low in the wake of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.

His Labour conference speech came shortly after Mr Kwarteng told City bosses that he is “confident” in his tax-cutting economic plan, insisting: “Our approach will work”.

The Bank of England warned on Monday that interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation, as mortgage lenders temporarily withdrew deals for new customers and traders banked on rates hitting nearly 6 per cent next year, sparking some fears of a future housing crash.

Despite the pound rallying slightly on Tuesday, one former senior BoE official urged bosses to consider holding an emergency meeting.

“The key thing is, if you call it, you have to take significant action,” said the bank’s former deputy governor for monetary policy, Professor Sir Charlie Bean, adding: “The lesson is you go big and you go fast.”