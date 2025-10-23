Downing Street dismisses calls for MPs to get time to debate Prince Andrew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has appeared to dismiss the idea of MPs getting time for a Commons debate on Prince Andrew, with the prime minister’s spokesperson saying that the royal family “would not want to take time” from other parliamentary business.

Pressure has been increasing on the King’s brother over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his rent-free mansion in Windsor.

On Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer said he would support “proper scrutiny” over Crown Estate arrangements, but on Thursday Downing Street suggested that the government is not planning on making time for MPs to debate the matter.

Asked if the government would be making time, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “Prince Andrew has already confirmed he will not use his titles.

“We support the decision made by the Royal Family, and we know the royal family would not want to take time from other important issues.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said on Thursday that “there are ways for the House to properly consider the matter”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey asked earlier this week whether “given the revelations about Royal Lodge” the Prime Minister believed that MPs should “properly scrutinise the Crown Estate to ensure taxpayers’ interests are protected”.

Andrew has lived in Royal Lodge in Windsor on a peppercorn rent since 2003, although he paid £1 million for the lease and a further £7.5 million for refurbishments.

Meanwhile, 26 MPs have signed an early day motion calling for the government to “take legislative steps to remove the dukedom granted to Prince Andrew”.

Addressing MPs on Thursday, Sir Lindsay said: “I know there has been some commentary on what members of this House may or may not discuss in the chamber in relation to Prince Andrew, some of which is inaccurate.

“There is understandably great interest from members and from the public on this matter. For the benefit of the House, I would like to be clear that there are ways for the House to properly consider this matter.

“Any discussions about the conduct or reflections on members of the royal family can be properly discussed on the substantive motions. And I know some members have already tabled such a motion. I am not able to allocate time for a debate on such a motion, but others are able to do so, if wishing to do that.”

Substantive motions can be tabled by the Government, opposition parties in opposition day debates, and by backbenchers through an application to the Backbench Business Committee.