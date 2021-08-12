Former Taxpayers’ Alliance boss handed taxpayer-funded job by Priti Patel

The former head of the right-wing campaign group which campaigns for lower government spending has been given a top government job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel.

Jonathan Isaby, the former chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, announced he was become Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office.

The Brexiteer – who has repeatedly railed against “wasteful” government spending – said on Thursday he was “excited” to take up a new role in the civil service.

“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel in her private office at the Home Office,” Mr Isaby tweeted. “Excited to get started in the new role.”

Mr Isaby has spent the past few years as editor of the pro-Brexit organisation BrexitCentral – the news website which described its mission as “promoting a positive vision of Britain after Brexit”.

Earlier this year he announced the closure of the BrexitCentral website, which had aimed to counter “the doom and negativity of those who remain unwilling to accept the referendum result”.

In his previous role at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, Mr Isaby had criticised government spending on communications staff – attacking “unnecessary” PR jobs in the NHS.

A 2015 TaxPayers’ Alliance report condemned “the emergence of a growing class of “spin-doctors” and their remit goes beyond the basic requirements of government communication”.

His appointment comes as Ms Patel faces pressure over cuts to police budgets in recent years, have received fierce condemnation over a recent pay freeze for police officers.

The home secretary confirmed last month that officers earning more than £24,000 would be hit by the freeze, while those earning less will be given an annual rise of £250.

The Police Federation – the body representing rank-and-file officers – said its national council had “overwhelmingly supported” a vote of no confidence in Ms Patel at an extraordinary meeting at the end of July.

Meanwhile, eyebrows have been raised at the money spent on recent Home Office immigration measures, after the government agreed to give French authorities an extra £54m last month to try to tackle small boat crossings.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds responded: “Time and time again, the government has announced arrangements with France using taxpayers’ money but the numbers keep increasing.”