Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are set to clash tonight in a head-to-head BBC Question Time election special as the race to 4 July draws to a close.

The two leaders will be joined by the SNP’s John Swinney and the Liberal Democrats’ Ed Davey as they are grilled by host Fiona Bruce from a studio in York.

It comes as Rishi Sunak has been rocked by an election betting scandal after a Conservative candidate and her husband are investigated over a bet relating to the timing of the general election.

Tory candidate for Bristol North West Laura Saunders and the party’s director of campaigning Tony Lee are currently being looked into by the Gambling Commission.

The prime minister is now facing urgent calls to suspend the probed party members after Sir Keir Starmer attacked Mr Sunak for failing to do so.

Analysis also shows an unusual spike of bets on a July poll preceded prime minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement, with up to £5,900 wagered before 20 May.