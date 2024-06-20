Question Time general election debate live: Starmer and Sunak set to clash in BBC leader’s special
Sir Keir and Mr Sunak will be joined by the SNP’s John Swinney and the Liberal Democrats’ Ed Davey for the debate
Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are set to clash tonight in a head-to-head BBC Question Time election special as the race to 4 July draws to a close.
The two leaders will be joined by the SNP’s John Swinney and the Liberal Democrats’ Ed Davey as they are grilled by host Fiona Bruce from a studio in York.
It comes as Rishi Sunak has been rocked by an election betting scandal after a Conservative candidate and her husband are investigated over a bet relating to the timing of the general election.
Tory candidate for Bristol North West Laura Saunders and the party’s director of campaigning Tony Lee are currently being looked into by the Gambling Commission.
The prime minister is now facing urgent calls to suspend the probed party members after Sir Keir Starmer attacked Mr Sunak for failing to do so.
Analysis also shows an unusual spike of bets on a July poll preceded prime minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement, with up to £5,900 wagered before 20 May.
Starmer and Sunak set to be grilled on BBC Question Time election special
Election candidate condemned for joking about domestic abuse and saying ‘70% of hell is going to be women’
Election candidate criticised for joking about domestic abuse and backing Andrew Tate
Akhmed Yakoob has also spoken out in support of misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate
Nigel Farage enjoys clay pigeon shoot on campaign trail
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has taken up a gun as his election campaign continues.
The politician met supporters at Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire, before trying out some clay pigeon shooting at the outdoor activity centre.
He hit four of the clay pigeon targets before being asked to pose for photos.
He refused to point a gun at photographers, saying: “Never point a gun, even in jest.”
Laura Saunders ‘considering legal action’ against BBC
Tory candidate for Bristol North West Laura Saunders who is facing a probe over allegedly betting on the timing of the election is considering legal action against the BBC.
Ms Saunders’s solicitor said on her behalf: “It is inappropriate to conduct any investigation of this kind via the media, and doing so risks jeopardising the work of the Gambling Commission and the integrity of its investigation.
“The publication of the BBC’s story is premature and is a clear infringement of Ms Saunders’ privacy rights. She is considering legal action against the BBC and any other publishers who infringe her privacy rights.”
Voters favour Farage to be leader of the opposition and Reform to replace the Tories
Exclusive: With Tory support in freefall a plurality of voters now believe Reform should replace them and Nigel Farage should be allowed on the Question Time TV debate tonight
Michael Gove blames Liz Truss for blue wall collapse as Tories face wipeout
Michael Gove blamed the Tories’ general election struggles on Ms Truss and her September 2022 mini-budget
