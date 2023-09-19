Surge in schools identified as having crumbling concrete - as government releases new list
A total of 23 schools have been forced to adopt some degree of remote learning due to safety concerns over the concrete
The number of schools found to contain dangerous crumbling concrete has jumped to 174, with Raac found on 27 sites since the end of August.
However, pupils in just one school are learning completely remotely, down from four at the end of August.
Many pupils in Britain were forced to resume their studies either online or in temporary facilities after the government ordered more than 100 schools to close over fears about the concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the fifties and mid-seventies in the UK, but has since been found to be at risk of collapse.
In total, the Department for Education (DfE) has sent surveys to the bodies responsible for 15,158 schools deemed at risk or Raac, with buildings built between the 1930s and 1990s.
Education minister Gillian Keegan had called on school leaders “get off their backsides” and respond to the surveys - as one in 20 had not done so earlier this month.
The response rate has now reached 98.6 per cent.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “We are taking a cautious approach so every parent in England can be reassured their child is safe in their school.
“School and local leaders deserve huge credit for making sure the vast majority of settings with confirmed Raac are continuing to offer pupils face-to-face learning – including all of the 147 schools initially identified two weeks ago.
“We will continue to work closely with affected schools and provide both expert and financial support to minimise disruption and keep staff and children safe.”
The schools with Raac identified since the end of August are:
Ark John Keats Academy
Avenue Centre for Education
Baildon Church of England Primary School
Baskerville School
Buttsbury Junior School
Colyton Grammar School
Eldwick Primary School
Farlingaye High School
Farnborough College of Technology
Grantham College
Kingsbury High School
Marling School
Maryvale Catholic Primary School
Merrylands Primary School
Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College
Myton School
Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery
Ravens Academy
Selworthy Special School
St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy
Steeple Bumpstead Primary School
Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School
Surrey Street Primary School
The Link School
The Macclesfield Academy
Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group)
Westlands School
