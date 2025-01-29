UK politics - live: Starmer invokes Thatcher and vows to slash red tape ahead of Reeves economic reset speech
Ahead of PMQs later today, Kair Starmer said that for ‘too long regulation has stopped Britain building its future’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer has invoked Margaret Thatcher and vowed to slash “thickets of red tape” to clear the way for economic growth, just hours before Rachel Reeves will announce a raft of policies to try and get Britain growing again.
Ahead of PMQs later today, the prime minister said that for “too long regulation has stopped Britain building its future” and criticised the “morass of regulation” which has stunted billions of pounds of investment in the economy.
Writing in The Times he vowed to stop “overreach” by government watchdogs and said that “thickets of red tape” have “spread through the British economy like Japanese knotweed”.
It comes as the chancellor will use her first major speech since the Budget in October to signal how she can deliver the economic growth she promised during the election campaign.
She has been criticised over her policies in the first seven months of government amid speculation that Britain is on the brink of a recession.
An announcement on the expansion of Heathrow is also expected despite the threat of a backlash by Labour MPs and is also expected back a major plan to redevelop the iconic Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.
‘Plans to charge Netflix and Disney+ users for BBC licence fee’
The government is reportedly looking into asking Netflix and Disney+ viewers to contribute to a licence fee to secure the future of the BBC.
As viewing habits evolve the government could consider funding options to support the broadcaster when it reviews the BBC’s current Royal Charter, which will end in 2027.
Netflix users ‘could have to pay BBC licence fee under new funding options’
Fans of Squid Game and Shogun may have to cough up for more series of The Traitors
NHS overspending doubles to £1.4bn as MPs accuse officials of ‘remarkable’ complacency
Senior NHS leaders have been accused of “remarkable” complacency and being “out of ideas” to fix the UK’s broken health service as overspending doubled to £1.4bn last year.
In a damning new report, MPs warned that a disregard for basic financial planning was hampering the health service’s ability to deliver for patients.
Although ministers have pledged to build an NHS “fit for the future”, the powerful Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said officials did not seem to have the “ideas, or the drive, to match the level of change required, despite this being precisely the moment where such thinking is vital”.
Kate Devlin reports
NHS overspending doubles to £1.4bn as MPs accuse officials of remarkable complacency
Damning criticism in report from Commons committee after health secretary Wes Streeting said he could not rule out patients still being treated in hospital corridors next winter
Reeves warned ‘it’s crunch time’ as chancellor relaunches her economic growth agenda
Rachel Reeves has been warned by business leaders that it is “crunch time” for her promises to deliver economic growth as she attempts to win back her credibility on the economy.
In her first major speech since the Budget in October, the chancellor is hoping to signal how she can deliver the economic growth she promised during the election.
It comes after a barage of criticism over her policies in the first seven months of government and speculation that Britain is on the brink of a recession.
David Maddox reports
Reeves warned ‘it’s crunch time’ as chancellor relaunches her economic growth agenda
Rachel Reeves will attempt to win back her credibility with business in a major speech today
Reeves’ growth drive rubbished by charity as report exposes scale of UK poverty
An influential anti-poverty charity has rubbished claims by Rachel Reeves that her growth agenda will drive up living standards in the UK as it pushes the government to strengthen Universal Credit instead of chipping away at benefits.
The chancellor has said growing the economy is Labour’s main priority, but a report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) has said economic growth “alone” won’t improve the lives of those struggling with the cost of living.
It said the government must also pursue specifically targeted policies to make a meaningful change, arguing that even strong growth won’t be able to alleviate rising child poverty.
Albert Toth reports
Reeves’ growth drive rubbished as charity reveals scale of UK poverty
The chancellor says growing the economy is Labour’s main priority, but the Joseph Rowntree Foundation says economic growth alone won’t pull millions out of poverty
White House confirms Mandelson to be accepted as ambassador
An early headache for Sir Keir Starmer has been resolved with the White House allowing Lord Mandelson to take up his post as the UK’s ambassador to the US. But the Trump administration has also sent a warning over the Chagos Islands deal.
David Maddox reports:
White House confirms Mandelson to be accepted as ambassador
EXCLUSIVE: An early headache for Sir Keir Starmer has been resolved with the White House allowing Lord Mandelson to take up his post as the UK’s ambassador to the US. But the Trump administration has also sent a warning over the Chagos Islands deal
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments