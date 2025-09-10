Rachel Reeves urged to ditch Labour pledge not to raise taxes: UK politics live
Rachel Reeves has been urged by business leaders to walk back a pledge not to raise taxes on working people ahead of the budget.
The chancellor is expected to present a package of tax rises in her 26 November statement as economic growth continues to stagnate, although she’s been constrained by Labour’s manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on working people.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI)’s chief executive, Rain Newton-Smith, told The Guardian that the chancellor can’t “raid corporate coffers again” and should look elsewhere.
“The fact is that geopolitics and global markets have shifted. The world is different from when Labour drafted its manifesto, and when the facts change so should the solutions,” she wrote.
“The chancellor cannot raid corporate coffers again so she must look elsewhere, embracing long-term strategic tax reforms rather than maintaining a slavish adherence to manifesto promises on tax or ideas based on the world as it was 18 months ago.”
It comes as Keir Starmer has reportedly created a “Budget board” of top ministers and Treasury officials to try and boost economic growth.
Hundreds protest Israeli president's visit to UK
The Israeli president’s visit to the UK has been met with protests and criticism from both the public and politicians.
Hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered on Whitehall opposite Downing Street on Tuesday evening.
One protester had a sign which read “Isaac Herzog genocide defender not welcome here!”, while others chanted “Keir Starmer shame on you”.
The visit has also prompted criticism from politicians.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn MP said Mr Herzog could be in the Hague rather than on a “flight to London”.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski said the Government was “welcoming war criminals” ahead of the visit.
What is happening today?
It’s a busy day in politics, with PMQs, a meeting with the Israeli president and Labour’s deputy leadership contest underway.
At midday, Sir Keir Starmer will face his weekly questions in the Commons.
This will be followed by a meeting with the Israeli president at Downing Street in the afternoon.
At 2pm, E5 defence ministers will be meeting with John Healey.
In the evening, Labour are holding deputy leadership hustings where potential candidates will pitch themselves to their colleagues for nominations.
Watch: Multiple Labour MPs considering defecting to Greens, says Zack Polanski
Starmer to meet Israeli president after condemning strike in Qatar
Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Israeli president Isaac Herzog in the UK, a day after condemning Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.
The prime minister said Israel’s attack represented “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty” and risked fuelling further escalation in the Middle East.
It is against this backdrop, as well as the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, that Sir Keir is set to meet with Mr Herzog on Wednesday during the Israeli president’s trip to Britain.
The prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “The prime minister will be meeting the Israeli president, where he’ll raise the intolerable situation in Gaza, the action Israel must take to end the horrific suffering we’re witnessing. It cannot go on any longer.”
No 10 underlined Sir Keir’s “revulsion” at the suffering in Gaza, but did not repeat Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s calls for Mr Herzog to answer for alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing committed by his country.
Starmer creates ‘Budget board’ to boost economic growth and keep businesses onside
Sir Keir Starmer has launched a “Budget board” to boost economic growth and keep businesses and City leaders appeased, according to reports.
As part of his reset following Angela Rayner’s resignation last week, the prime minister plans to refocus the Cabinet on pro-growth policies with a new board that will link top ministers and 10 Downing Street officials with the Treasury.
The board will be chaired by Mr Starmer’s new economic advisor Baroness Minouche Shafik, a former Bank of England deputy governor, and Treasury minister Torsten Bell, who will meet weekly, according to the Financial Times.
Upcoming Budget risks fracturing new cabinet
Sir Keir Starmer has only just reshuffled his cabinet, but the upcoming Budget could see it fracturing in the near future.
Divisions could become clear as Chancellor Rachel Reeves works on a Budget which could involve tough choices as she tries to cut costs or raise taxes to fill a black hole in the public finances.
Downing Street said the Chancellor told ministers during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting: “The entire autumn, and beyond, must be about growing the economy in a way that makes working people better off and provides the revenues we need to fund our public services.”
She said the Government would “deliver economic stability and public investment so that consumers have the confidence to spend and businesses have the confidence to invest”.
Ms Reeves acknowledged here was more the Government “must do to attract international investment, drive jobs and growth across the country, get Britain working, back the builders and not the blockers, and buy British”.
Labour deputy leadership candidates to make their pitch in hustings
Labour deputy leadership hopefuls are set to make their pitches to fellow MPs in hustings on Wednesday, with Bridget Phillipson emerging as the early frontrunner.
The hustings is expected to happen in private online on Wednesday evening after the latest nominations figures are released.
Former Commons leader Lucy Powell, who was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer in his reshuffle, was close behind with 35 of the 99 overall nominations.
Backbencher Bell Ribeiro-Addy had eight, Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Dame Emily Thornberry seven, Paula Barker three and housing minister Alison McGovern came last with two nominations.
The candidates have until 5pm on Thursday to secure the support of 80 MPs in order to reach the next round of the contest.
