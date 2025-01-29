Rachel Reeves speech live: Chancellor set to unveil Heathrow and Old Trafford projects in bid to grow economy
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is unveiling a raft of policies aimed at economic growth, and is expected to back the planned expansion of Heathrow Airport
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is pledging to fight for growth and says that Britain “can do so much better” as she delivers a speech on economic growth in the UK.
It’s been a rocky start for Ms Reeves since Labour’s victory, with some of her policies - such changes to inheritance tax for farmers and a rise in tax paid by employers - facing a barrage of criticism.
Latest gross domestic product figures showed the UK economy grew only slightly in November, while business confidence is at a low.
In her first major speech since the Budget in October, Ms Reeves is unveiling new plans to boost the economy.
An announcement on the expansion of Heathrow is expected despite the threat of a backlash by Labour MPs. She is also expected to back a major plan to redevelop Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.
Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds was asked about the plans for Heathrow and concerns it was in conflict with the UK’s environmental commitments on BBC Breakfast this morning.
He said: “We simply cannot afford to say we don’t build reservoirs any more, we don’t build railways, we don’t build runways. That’s not good enough, we will be left behind.”
Analysis: Reeves tries to explain why she has been right all along
This is very much a “why I did what I did” speech by Rachel Reeves as she spends some time justifying what she has done so far as chancellor.
A robust defence was needed given the brickbats from business which have come her way over workers rights and tax rises.
She highlights the reforms to the planning system which will make Labour unpopular in individual constituencies but is the biggest hope for achieving economic growth.
Given the scale of the infrastructure needed in this country for issues like the AI revolution then the reforms were desperately needed.
She reminds the audience of the infamous £100 million bat tunnel for HS2.But will the reduction in infrastructure burdens be enough to persuade major corporations to invest in Britain?
Critics will say that the high tax regime will continue to be a problem.
'Focus on getting things done instead of worrying on bats and newts' - Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves is now outlining what will be in the planning and infrastructure bill.
She says it will streamline processes and make the consultation process far less burdensome.
She gives an example on how projects are held up with the story reported last year that HS2 was spending more than £100m to build a bat shed.
She says the bill will reduce environmental requirements, adding: “So they [builders] can focus on getting things done instead of worrying about bats and newts.
She also says the bill will stop the excessive use of judicial reviews, with the bill to come in the spring.
'Politicians have lacked the courage' on the economy - says Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves says politicians in recent years have “lacked” strength to confront challenges in the economy.
The Chancellor says: “The productive capacity of the UK economy has become far too weak.
“Productivity, the driver of living standards, has grown more slowly here than in countries like Germany or the US. The supply side of our economy has suffered due to chronic under-investment and stifling and unpredictable regulation, not helped by the shocks that we have faced in recent years.
“For too long, politicians have lacked the courage or the strength to confront these challenges.
“When presented with a choice, they have not prioritised growth. Instead, they have accepted the status quo and they have been the barrier, not the enablers of change.”
Analysis: Trump love-in
It feels like a long time ago that Labour NMPs were agitating to prevent Trump from speaking to a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament, Rachel Reeves is on message for the new special relationship.
She claimed to be looking forward to working with the Trump administration which has a very different growth plan of slashing regulations and taxes.
It will be interesting to see if this shapes into some sort of trade deal which would boost growth but may come at a price.
Rachel Reeves says country can 'do so much better'
Low growth is not Britain’s destiny, Chancellor Rachel Reeves says, as she signals she is willing to “fight” for economic growth.
She says: “We have fundamental strengths in our history, in our language and in our legal system to compete in a global economy, but for too long that potential has been held back. For too long we have accepted low expectations and accepted decline.
“We no longer have to do that. We can do so much better. Low growth is not our destiny, but growth will not come without a fight, without a Government willing to take the right decisions now to change our country’s future for the better.
“That’s what our plan for change is all about. That is what drives me as Chancellor.”
Analysis: Smiling Reeves back on message
After seven months of doom and gloom, Rachel Reeves has returned to the “optimism” she was talking about during the election.
It’s all about growth she is telling the country today after seven months of misery, tax rises and measures which have actually harmed that mission.
This is the first time for a while we have seen Reeves smile and it may well be that she has realised the “we were faced with a terrible legacy” message was not working.
Ms Reeves is now hoping that second time round businesses will forget about the start of this government and accept she really wants to grow the economy.
Reeves says she is prepared to fight for growth
Rachel Reeves is surrounded by MRI scanners in production, telling gathered business leaders, journalists and members of Sir Keir Starmer’s government how she plans to “fight for growth”.
With a convoy of protesting farmers on tractors outside, the chancellor has said growth is about more than lines on a graph, it is about “the pounds in people’s pockets”.
Ms Reeves is setting out how stability, reform and investment are the three key pillars of Labour’s mission to drive growth.
Growth is about more than lines on a graph, Rachel Reeves says
Growth is about more than lines on a graph, Rachel Reeves has said as she began a major economic speech.
In her first major speech since the Autumn Budget, she said: “Growth isn’t simply about lines on a graph, it is about the pounds in people’s pockets, the vibrancy of our high streets and the thriving businesses that create wealth, jobs and new opportunities for us, for our children, and grandchildren.
“We will have succeeded in our mission when working people are better-off.”
Among the senior Government figures in the audience are Environment Secretary Steve Reed, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander and science minister Lord Vallance.
Chancellor starts her speech
Rachel Reeves takes to the podium which displays a banner saying “kickstart economic growth”.
She starts by saying economic growth is the number one mission of the Labour government.
She says it is needed to meet climate goals, give the next generation the opportunity to thrive and improve living standards for ordinary working people.
She said: “We will have succeeded in our mission when working people are better of.”
Infrastructure projects expected to be backed by Rachel Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to support a number of major infrastructure schemes in a speech on growth this morning.
Here is a summary of some of the schemes that could be mentioned:
Heathrow airport
Heathrow airport in west London wants to build a third runway to raise capacity and boost resilience.
The scheme would have a major impact on the local area, with hundreds of homes demolished and villages such as Harmondsworth and Longford likely to be partly or wholly demolished.
The plans received parliamentary approval in June 2018, but the airport would need to apply for a Development Consent Order to go ahead with the project.
There is no timeline for when a third runway could open, but it is likely to be well into the 2030s.
Gatwick airport
Gatwick airport in West Sussex wants to bring its second, emergency runway into routine use for take-offs by smaller aircraft, providing a major boost in capacity and resilience.
The project would involve widening the runway by 12 metres.
The airport says construction could start this year and be completed by the end of the decade.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the scheme by February 27.
Luton airport
Luton airport in Bedfordshire wants the limit on its annual number of passengers to be raised from 18 million to 32 million.
This would involve expanding its existing terminal and building a second terminal.
The scheme would not require a new runway or flight paths.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the scheme by April 3.
East West Rail
East West Rail involves boosting railway links between Oxford and Cambridge with new and upgraded lines.
The scheme has three stages, with initial services from Oxford to Bletchley and Milton Keynes scheduled to begin this year.
The other two stages are reliant on Government funding and approval.
These involve services being extended from Oxford to Bedford, and then from Oxford to Cambridge via Bedford and Bletchley.
Old Trafford
Manchester United is eager to create a new venue by either redeveloping its current stadium to increase capacity to 87,000, or build a new ground which could hold 100,000 fans.
The club has said it will decide on its preferred option “ahead of the summer”.
The project would also involve a major regeneration of the area around Old Trafford, with residential, transport and entertainment developments.
Lower Thames Crossing
This is a new £9 billion road crossing between Kent and Essex.
It would connect the A2 and M2 in Kent to the A13 and M25 in Essex via a 2.6-mile long tunnel under the Thames, which would be the UK’s longest road tunnel.
This is aimed at reducing congestion on the Dartford Crossing.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the scheme by May 23.
