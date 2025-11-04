Rachel Reeves speech live: Chancellor to pave way for tax hikes in major pre-Budget speech
Speculation mounting that government’s promise to not hike income tax could be broken in Budget
Rachel Reeves will promise a Budget of “fairness and opportunity” amid mounting speculation she is preparing to hike income tax to plug a hole in the public finances.
In a speech from Downing Street on Tuesday, the chancellor is expected to say she will “make the choices necessary to deliver strong foundations for our economy” for “years to come”.
The major pre-Budget address, will see her set out her three priorities for the fiscal event – cutting hospital waiting lists, the national debt and the cost of living.
Acknowledging growing speculation over possible tax rises, she will argue that it is important the public understands the circumstances facing the country.
Ahead of her remarks, No 10 repeatedly refused to re-commit to Labour’s manifesto pledges – fuelling speculation that its promise to avoid hiking income tax looks set to be broken.
A leading think tank has warned that tax rises are “inevitable,” but said there was a way to implement them that “boosts confidence in the economy and the public finances, while also reducing child poverty and the cost of living”.
The speech is a bid to roll the pitch for a difficult autumn statement on November 26, in which the Chancellor is widely expected to raise taxes to balance the books in the face of weak growth and higher borrowing costs.
Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies have already predicted that she would need to find £22 billion to restore the £10 billion of headroom she previously left herself against her self-imposed debt targets.
