Politics latest: Sir Jim Ratcliffe branded ‘hypocritical’ over immigration comments after Starmer calls for apology
A minister said Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments on immigration were “hypocritical” after Sir Keir Starmer called for an apology from the billionaire
Sir Keir Starmer has called for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to apologise after the billionaire Manchester United co-owner suggested that Britain is being “colonised by immigrants”.
The businessman, who has been living in tax-free Monaco since 2020 and is founder and chair of one of the world’s largest chemical companies, Ineos, said that immigration is “costing too much money” due to the number of people “on benefits”.
He told Sky News on Wednesday evening: “You can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” he said.
“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants."
The prime minister responded with a statement on X, saying: “Offensive and wrong. Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.”
On Thursday morning justice minister Jake Richards told Sky News that Sir Jim’s language was “ugly” and “frankly wrong”.
He also told Times Radio that the billionaire was “hypocritical” to criticise the government on migration, as he has “moved to Monaco to save £4 billion in tax”.
'This type of language has no place in English football'
Kick It Out – the anti-discrimination football campaign group – criticised Sir Jim’s comments, including the inaccurate claim that the UK population has swelled by 12 million since 2020.
In a statement to the Press Association, Kick It Out said: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments are disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together.
“In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants.
“This type of language and leadership has no place in English football, and we believe most fans will feel the same.”
Stride criticises Ratcliffe: 'I wouldn't use that term'
A senior Conservative has criticised Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s claim that the UK has been “colonised” by immigrants, but said many people have concerns around “too high” migration.
Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride told the Press Association: “I wouldn’t use that term colonised. I think it’s pejorative and suggests there’s some kind of huge negativity around the motivations of those people that come here. And I don’t think that’s the case across the piece.
“But he is referencing something that is of great concern to millions of people up and down the country, that migration has been too high for too long.
“When we were in government, we were doing something about that at the tail end of the Conservative government. We’ve seen those figures coming down as a consequence of our action.
“But we do need to be very aware of the impact that migration has, particularly illegal migration, which the Government is showing no signs of being able to control.”
Starmer insists GDP figures shows the UK “economy is growing”
The Independent’s political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the UK’s latest “subdued” GDP figures has shown Britain’s “economy is growing”.
Britain’s GDP grew by 0.1 per cent in the final quarter between October and December last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.
“Job number one is easing the cost of living pressure that many people still feel,” the prime minister wrote on X.
“Today’s GDP figures show our economy is growing. That means more money back in your pocket.“I know there’s more to do, but we are heading in the right direction.”
Ratcliffe ‘got his facts wrong’ on immigration, says minister
The Independent’s political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
Sir Jim Ratcliffe “got his facts wrong” on immigration, a government minister has said.
The billionaire Manchester Utd co-owner has been told to apologise for his comments on Wednesday, in which he suggested Britain is being “colonised by immigrants”.
Justice minister Jake Richards said Sir Jim used statistics “which were completely wrong” when talking about immigration.
“He got his facts wrong,” he told LBC. “But it's also completely absurd to suggest we're somehow being invaded or taken over.
“It’s offensive, because many people come to this country, far from trying to take over the country, but to contribute working our NHS or in our social care system, for example.”
Burnham says Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments 'go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood'
The Mayor of Greater Manchester said in a statement: “These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races, faiths and none have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC.
“Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing; portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory and should be withdrawn.
“Footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city-region, as have the many people working in Greater Manchester's NHS and other essential services and industries.
“We appreciate their contribution as a city-region famous for the warmth of our welcome. If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions.”
What is the first secretary of state?
Harriet Harman has urged Keir Starmer to revive the first secretary of state, a role which has been vacant since 2022.
The labour grandee told the prime minister that a woman should be appointed to the role, which functions as a de facto deputy prime minister.
She said the appointee should be tasked with tackling misogyny and the marginalisation of women.
According to the cabinet office, the responsibilities of the role include advising the prime minister on developing and implementing policy, driving forward government business and implementation, and oversight of all cabinet office policies.
The role was previously held by Peter Mandelson under Gordon Brown.
Previous holders of the role also include Damian Green, George Osbourne, and William Hague.
‘Hypocritical’ Ratcliffe's language is ‘ugly’ and ‘frankly wrong’, says minister
The Independent’s Political Reporter Athena Stavrou:
A minister has doubled down on the government’s criticism of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s suggestion that Britain is being “colonised by immigrants”.
The prime minister called for the billionaire Manchester Utd co-owner to apologise for his comments on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning justice minister Jake Richards told Sky News that his language was “ugly” and “frankly wrong”.
He also told Times Radio that Sir Jim was “hypocritical” to criticise the government on migration, as he has “moved to Monaco to save £4 billion in tax”.
The minister added: “But let’s just be very clear that Jim Ratcliffe’s comments yesterday both were offensive in terms of the language used, he got his facts wrong, and there’s also something that I find quite offensive, that this man who moved to Monaco to save £4 billion in tax is now lecturing us about immigration. There’s something that I find slightly hypocritical about that.”
Something is ‘clearly going wrong’ with government vetting processes, says minister
The Independent’s Political Reporter Athena Stavrou:
The government is looking at changes to its vetting system, a minister has said as Sir Keir Starmer looks to replace Britain’s top civil servant.
On Wednesday, the former permanent secretary of the Foreign Office Sir Simon McDonald urged No 10 to do “more due diligence” when it comes to replacing the cabinet secretary.
On Thursday Justice Minister Jake Richards said he can’t comment on speculation as to who may be taking the job, but added: “In terms of this vetting process, the prime minister been very clear that something is clearly going wrong in government when it comes to vetting processes.
“We're looking at how we can change that, make that more vigorous, and I'm sure that that will include [Sir Simon McDonald’s] comments as well when we consider that.”
'Catastrophic lack of judgement': Ed Davey calls out Starmer on appointment of 'pedophile supporter'
Keir Starmer demands apology from Sir Jim Ratcliffe over ‘offensive and wrong’ immigration comments
Sir Keir Starmer has demanded an apology from billionaire Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after he sparked outrage on Wednesday evening by saying that Britain is being “colonised by immigrants”.
The businessman, who has been living in tax-free Monaco since 2020, is founder and chair of one of the world’s largest chemical companies, Ineos, which was granted £120m in UK state aid to protect jobs last year.
Mr Ratcliffe said that immigration is “costing too much money” due to the number of people “on benefits” in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday.
“You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” he said. “I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants."
The prime minister hit back in a statement on X on Wednesday, saying: “Offensive and wrong. Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.”
Starmer demands apology from Sir Jim Ratcliffe over ‘offensive’ immigration comments
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks