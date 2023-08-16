Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bank of England has long been concerned about the link between pay and inflation in the services sector, and we think both are likely to prove quite sticky. So while we only expect one more 25bps rate hike in September, we think we will need to wait until this time next year before we actually see bank rate cut.

Pushpin Singh, senior economist at the Centre of Economics and Business Research (CEBR), said that beyond the headline rate of inflation, other indicators show the persistence of price pressure in the economy.

Labour and the Lib Dems have criticised Mr Sunak on inflation (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

“The economy is still overheating, and this isn’t helped by elevated wage growth, which has the potential to exacerbate matters via a wage-price spiral,” he warned.

“It is likely that the prospect of interest rate cuts in the near-term is not a consideration for the Bank of England given this, and we only expect interest rates to be cut in May next year at the earliest,” he added.

And even when interest rates do start to come down, inflation will only fall in “a slow, gradual manner”, close to the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent, by 2025, he said.

Last week, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) warned that the risk of a recession by the end of 2024 was now at 60 per cent.

Responding to Wednesday's inflation figures, NIESR economist Paula Bejarano Carbo said: “Despite the welcome fall in the headline rate, we have yet to see a turning point in the underlying rate of inflation, which remains stagnant at around 7 per cent.”