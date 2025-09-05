Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK members and party activists are queuing up at this year’s conference to purchase party branded football shirts, emblazoned with the names of MPs and key party figures.

The shirts, which are flying off the shelves, are being sold for £40 - or particularly keen activists can buy two for £75.

For those who wanted something cheaper there were £15 caps or football terrace themed scarves to cheer on their top team.

open image in gallery Football style Reform scarf on sale ( David Maddox )

Rosettes appeared to have been sold out in less than 10 minutes but there were £3 pin badges for those who missed out.

It represents a fanatical edge to a conference where people are arriving in Union Jack shirts, women have light blue Reform themed nail polish, suave men have patriotic handkerchiefs in their top pockets.

Unlike last year, where most of the merchandise was manufactured overseas, the shirts are proudly marked with a “made in the UK” label.

It comes after Donald Trump also faced criticism for his MAGA merch which was mostly produced in China.

It comes as Reform kicks off it two-day annual conference on Friday, with speeches by its four MPs as well as former chairman Zia Yusuf.

There is a significant buzz at the conference, with members increasingly believing that Nigel Farage will be Britain’s next prime minister.

open image in gallery Piles of football shirts for the reform team ( David Maddox )

open image in gallery Reform merch menu ( David Maddox )

The eve of the conference saw former high-profile Conservative and Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries defect to the party, handing it a boost as it continues to surge in the polls.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the ex-culture secretary said “the Tory Party is dead” and called for its members to “look to the future”.

Ms Dorries, 68, is the highest profile Tory to join Reform after defections from former party chairman Sir Jake Berry, former Wales secretary David Jones and Dame Andrea Jenkyns.

The conference will see Mr Yusuf, now in charge of the party’s Doge (department of government efficiency) unit lead a side event on crypto finance, while MP Lee Anderson is scheduled to appear at a conversation on the “crisis facing young men”.

Two Tory former cabinet ministers are also set to attend: Michael Gove will interview Mr Yusuf, while Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg will join a panel.