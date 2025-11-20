Reform UK’s only Welsh Parliament member suspended over racial slur

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform’s UK only member of the Senedd has been suspended from the Welsh Parliament for using a racial slur in a Whatsapp group.

Laura Anne Jones choked back tears after the Senedd’s standards committee recommended she be banned for 14 days over her remarks.

Ms Jones, who defected from the Conservatives earlier this year, made the offensive remark about Chinese people in a group during a discussion about the Chinese-owned app TikTok in August 2023.

She wrote: “No ***** spies for me.”

While Ms Jones has previously issued an apology for the comment, the Senedd standards committee concluded that her actions “fell far below the standards expected” of a member of the Senedd.

open image in gallery Ms Jones, who defected from the Conservatives earlier this year, made the offensive remark about Chinese people in a group during a discussion about the Chinese-owned app TikTok in August 2023. ( Getty Images )

The chairwoman of the standards committee Hannah Blythyn, welcomed the fact Ms Jones has since undertaken diversity training, but said: “We are clear that inappropriate and offensive comments have no place in our Senedd or society more widely.

“The conduct found in the commissioner’s reports are far below the standards expected, and point to an office culture where there was little respect towards others, or any consideration of what may be found offensive.”

When the suspension was confirmed on Wednesday, Ms Jones said she “fully accepted” the findings of the report and said: “I welcome the clear and welcome conclusion of both the police and standards commissioner, clearing me of any fraudulent activity, the police stating that there was absolutely no evidence of any wrongdoing.

“As for the language that I regrettably used in the private WhatsApp messages, I would like to take this opportunity to apologise once again for that in this chamber.

open image in gallery Ms Jones became emotional as she addressed the chamber ( Getty Images )

“I never meant to cause any offence and would never have that intention of doing so. It is deeply regrettable that the message and others in which I had aired my frustrations in private, which I’ve also apologised for and do again, were leaked to the press and made public, where they had the potential of being misconstrued and hurt someone unnecessarily.

“My staff and I have all completed Senedd respect and conduct training, and I have actively been in contact and helped the community that is being referred to.

“I have reflected deeply on this, and I wholly accept the need to take greater care with my language at all times.”

The committee also looked into allegations that Ms Jones had fraudulently made false expenses claims but found “no breach of the code of conduct” in that regard.

Ms Jones became emotional as she addressed the chamber, having to compose herself before describing the “harrowing” experience of being under investigation.

She was encouraged to “take (her) time” before continuing.

She said the process has had a negative impact on her family and had been hugely detrimental to her mental health.

“I wouldn’t wish this, what I’ve had to experience, on my worst enemy,” she said.