General election latest: Farage launches Reform manifesto and claims he wants to be PM in 2029
Parties continue to jockey for position with three more weeks still to go in general election campaign
Nigel Farage has declared he would “absolutely” stand to be the UK’s prime minister by 2029 on the day Reform UK launches its “contract” manifesto to voters in South Wales.
At the weekend, a poll for the Sunday Times projected Farage would win Clacton narrowly by 31 per cent over Giles Watling, the defending Conservative. The survey of 22,000 people also forecast Reform UK to win seven seats.
And on Monday morning, Mr Farage vowed his party would offer a “proper voice of opposition” in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
And he was asked if he would stand to be prime minister at an election in 2029, Mr Farage replied: “Yes, absolutely. I think the disconnect between the Labour and Conservative Westminster-based parties and the country – the thoughts, hopes and aspirations of ordinary people – are so far apart from where our politics is.”
At the weekend, Suella Braverman said she would invite Mr Farage back into the party. However, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron disagreed. He said Mr Farage was “incredibly divisive” and trying to “destroy” the Conservative Party.
Tory candidate: 'Enormously frustrating campaign plagued by unforced errors'
Tory candidate for South Devon Anthony Mangnall has hit out at the Conservative general election campaign, describing it as enormously frustrating and plagued by unforced errors.
The candidate, who was first elected MP for Totnes in 2019, told The Sun’s Never Mind the Ballots: “I mean, it’s an enormously frustrating campaign. I mean, there have been some unforced errors. There have been some forced errors as well for that matter.”
He also said he would serve in the Conservative Party alongside Nigel Farage if the Reform UK leader is welcomed into the fold after the election.
He added: “You have to consider the fact that a split right is not good. We want to have a united right.
“If you take the polling of both reform and the Conservative Party, it’s somewhere in the 30% bracket. That does make for interesting reading.”
Watch live as Nigel Farage launches Reform UK’s election manifesto
Watch live as Nigel Farage launches Reform UK’s election manifesto on Monday 17 June.
Who is Count Binface
So, he’s promising to fight loud noises in public spaces, pledging to ban loud snacks from cinemas and theatres as well as banning speaker phones on public transport, with punishment for the latter offence being forced habitation with Matt Hancock for a year, but who is Count Binface.
We did an explainer when he stood for the 2024 London Mayoral election.
We trust not too much has changed in the 5,702-year-old Recyclon for us to share a piece from then again.
London Mayoral Election 2024: Who is Count Binface and what is in his manifesto?
Count Binface describes himself as an intergalactic space warrior who is 5,072 years old in Earth years
Count Binface promises national service for former prime ministers
Count Binface has promised to introduce national service for former prime ministers and invite European countries to join the UK in his newly released manifesto ahead of the General Election.
The self-described intergalactic space warrior released his 24-point manifesto in a bid to unseat Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his North Yorkshire constituency.
Binface, the satirical political character created by comedian Jonathan David Harvey, is hoping to strike a chord with voters by promising that pensions will be double-locked but with a little extra chain on the side, Claudia Winkleman’s fringe will be Grade-1 listed, and he will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, if elected.
Other flagship policies include inviting European countries to join the UK in order to create a new “Union of Europe”, and offering stilts to all British citizens to help cope with the effects of climate change.
While the quirky candidate made some new promises, previous pledges remain, including to build “at least one affordable house” and to price cap croissants at £1.10.
‘We share no values with Reform UK’ - Sir Ed Davey
Sir Ed Davey in at Broadsands Beach near Paignton in Devon this morning. His visit comes on the same day Reform UK releases its manifesto.
Asked if Reform is making things harder for the Lib Dems, Sir Ed told reporters: “No, we don’t share any values with Reform, I think people know that.
“And they’ve got a right to stand, that’s fine, but I think if you look at the analysis of it they’re not going to win many seats, if any at all frankly. And people know that we can win seats, we’ve got MPs at the moment, we’ve won historic by-elections in the last parliament, Reform didn’t.”
Building sandcastles in the sun - another day in the election campaign for Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has arrived at Broadsands Beach near Paignton, Devon.
He has taken his shoes and socks off and is building sandcastles with children and their parents. When he lifted up the bucket, a turret of his first sandcastle collapsed.
Sir Ed declared his first attempt a “seven out of 10”.
A campaigner said: “Considering you haven’t done it before.”
Sir Ed laughed and replied: “Well, not for 40 years.”
Newly-crowned Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is set to unveil his party’s manifesto on Monday.
It comes after a buoyant week for the former Ukip leader, with an explosive poll placing Mr Farage’s party ahead of the Tories for the first time in history.
Mr Farage has declared himself and his party the “new opposition” following the groundbreaking YouGov poll.
So what’s Mr Farage’s plan? Does he intend to take over the Conservative Party from the outside? Or will he attempt to usurp them completely as Reform’s popularity grows? What could Mr Farage’s victory mean for the future of UK politics? And what can we expect from a Reform manifesto?
Shapps asked on Nigel Farage being elected
On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was asked if he can envisage Reform UK’s Nigel Farage being elected and then crossing the floor to the Conservatives and being elected leader.
He said: “Anyone is welcome to be a Conservative, but you can’t be Conservative if you belong to another party, and if indeed you stand against the party, so that’s how Conservative membership and indeed membership for all parties works.”
He added: “If you want to renounce your own party and cross the floor, then of course we look at those cases on an individual basis. But, to be clear, there is only one outcome of people voting Reform in this election, to give (Labour leader Sir) Keir Starmer a supermajority.”
‘We are pro-business’ - Rachel Reeves tells business leaders
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has told business leaders that holding a global investment summit in the first 100 days of entering government would show Labour is “pro-business”.
Discussing the party’s commitment to holding the summit, Ms Reeves said: “That is an opportunity to show that, with Labour, we are pro-business, we are pro-investment, and we are determined to seize for the UK the investment that we know is out there.”
At a meeting on Monday morning of an infrastructure council set up last year by Labour, Ms Reeves said the group of UK-based and international investment firms is something the party wants “to take into government”.
I have a marginal seat - Grant Shapps
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said he has “always accepted” he has a marginal seat, when asked if he feels vulnerable in his constituency ahead of the election.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, I’ve always accepted, actually, that I have a marginal seat, and I always have done.
“I’ve fought this seat and not won it in the past, so I’m in that unusual position of having already experienced that before.”
Asked how he thinks the election campaign is going more generally, he said: “There are a lot of people out there who still say that they are undecided.”
