Nigel Farage has declared he would “absolutely” stand to be the UK’s prime minister by 2029 on the day Reform UK launches its “contract” manifesto to voters in South Wales.

At the weekend, a poll for the Sunday Times projected Farage would win Clacton narrowly by 31 per cent over Giles Watling, the defending Conservative. The survey of 22,000 people also forecast Reform UK to win seven seats.

And on Monday morning, Mr Farage vowed his party would offer a “proper voice of opposition” in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

And he was asked if he would stand to be prime minister at an election in 2029, Mr Farage replied: “Yes, absolutely. I think the disconnect between the Labour and Conservative Westminster-based parties and the country – the thoughts, hopes and aspirations of ordinary people – are so far apart from where our politics is.”

At the weekend, Suella Braverman said she would invite Mr Farage back into the party. However, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron disagreed. He said Mr Farage was “incredibly divisive” and trying to “destroy” the Conservative Party.