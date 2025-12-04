School apologises after comparing Nigel Farage and Reform MP to far-right dictator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A secondary school in Nottinghamshire has apologised after photos of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and MP Lee Anderson appeared on a classroom display board next to fascist and far-right politicians.

Images of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and British fascist leader Oswald Mosley were featured alongside two Reform members of parliament.

Quarrydale Academy, a secondary school in Sutton-in-Ashfield, has since taken down the display and is launching an internal review.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage has recently faced questions about his comments and views while at school at Dulwich College ( PA )

Mr Anderson, who is the MP for the town, shared a photo of the display on Facebook, condemning the school. He said: “This is what our children are being made to look at. Show our kids where to look. They’ll make their own minds up.”

The wall displayed a political spectrum, featuring images of leaders from extreme left-wing to extreme right-wing politics, including photographs of former prime ministers Margaret Thatcher, Boris Johnson, and Sir Tony Blair.

open image in gallery The spectrum included several politicians and dictators ( Lee Anderson )

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Anderson said: “Year 9 students at Quarrydale academy in Ashfield are currently studying politics, and on their display board they had the words “extreme right-wing parties”, “Nazi party” and “fascism”. At the side of those words, they had pictures of Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, my hon. Friend the Member for Clacton (Nigel Farage) and me.”

Education minister Georgia Gould responded, saying: “We have strict rules about political impartiality within our education system and we are clear about those rules. All schools should apply them.”

open image in gallery Lee Anderson complained about the display at a school in his constituency in the House of Commons ( PA )

Tim Paling, the headteacher at Quarrydale Academy, confirmed the display had since been removed. He said: “The display was a visual aid and intended to prompt discussion about how political ideas are classified in historical contexts.

“However, we recognise that the placement of certain contemporary political figures within this display could be considered inappropriate or easily misinterpreted.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader was featured next to Adolf Hitler on a school display intended to prompt discussion ( Getty )

“The school is reviewing how political and historical content is presented in lessons to ensure that context is always clear and that no materials can be misconstrued or cause offence. Quarrydale Academy would like to apologise for any concerns, offence or distress this situation may have caused.”

The headteacher insisted that the school did not endorse any political viewpoint and the display was part of a wider series of lessons on political ideologies in 20th-century Europe.

“We take seriously our responsibility to ensure that pupils understand political history without drawing inappropriate parallels to present-day individuals or parties. We are in contact with parents, governors, and relevant stakeholders, and will continue to ensure transparency as we complete our internal review.”