Reform UK suspends another councillor just hours before a Kent County Council meeting

Reform UK appear to have lost yet another councillor at their flagship authority at Kent, hours before a key meeting.

A full council meeting is currently being held in Kent, the first since footage of a chaotic online meeting resulted in the suspension of several members last month.

Isabella Kemp, who represents Sheppey, is now listed as Independent on the council’s website. She and Reform UK have been approached for a comment.

The party had taken control of KCC in May, winning 57 of 81 seats - but ongoing suspensions and removals mean fewer than 50 Reform councillors remain at the authority.

open image in gallery Isabella Kemp, who represents Sheppey, is now listed as Independent on the council’s website. ( Kent County Council )

Just last week, Bill Barrett, Oliver Bradshaw and Paul Thomas, along with another councillor, Brian Black, were kicked out of Reform UK following investigations.

It came after footage of an online meeting in which KCC leader Linden Kemkaran could be seen berating backbench councillors when they questioned her was leaked to the press.

In the full council meeting on Thursday, one of the suspended councillors, Mr Thomas, challenged members of his former party on ongoing road closures.

He accused the council of “kicking the can down the road” as he said residents were “suffering” and going without bus services for up to six weeks.

open image in gallery Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said the council has to go “wider and deeper” and suggested an independent inquiry into the matter.

Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport Peter Osborne said their powers do not extend to prevent such emergency works taking place.

The topic of the council’s slimming membership was raised by several opposition members and by Ms Kemkaran herself, who insisted: “Sitting here now six months on, we too may be slightly leaner in number, but we are much stronger, and we are totally battle fit.”

open image in gallery Linden Kemkaran acknowledged her party had been 'slimmed down' since taking over the council ( Kent County Council )

However, the chaotic administration was compared to the hit TV show ‘The Traitors’ by Mark Hood, the leader of the council’s Green Party, who said members await to see who else may be deemed as such.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Antony Hook said the council is in “political crisis” and said he had heard of “bets being made” about whether the administration would last until Christmas. He urged councillors to “not act in a way that becomes a punchline on Have I Got News for You.”

More follows on this story...