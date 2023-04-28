Richard Sharp news – live: Calls to examine Boris Johnson’s role in BBC appointment
Report finds he did not properly disclose his role in facilitating £800,000 loan for then-PM Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson is facing calls to be examined after Richard Sharp resigned as chairman of the BBC on Friday.
Mr Sharp, a Tory donor, had helped arrange a meeting for Boris Johnson to meet with someone who could give him a personal loan.
He also told the prime minister in advance that he wanted the job – and the appointment panel was told he was the “only” candidate supported.
His old friend Sam Blyth, a businessman, went to Mr Sharp with an offer to help Mr Johnson as the then-prime minister struggled financially in 2020.
Mr Johnson should now be examined for his role, the former commissioner for public appointments has said.
Sir Peter Riddell, the commissioner when Mr Sharp took on the job, said the former prime minister's role “hasn't really been discussed enough” because it was outside the remit of Adam Heppinstall KC's inquiry.
He told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: “He himself was conflicted... Should he have recused himself from the appointment given he knew about Richard Sharp helping him out on this loan?”
Timeline of events: How Richard Sharp came to resign
Here are some of the key events leading up to the publication of the report.
September 2020: Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker advising the Government on the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, is contacted by old friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of then-prime minister Boris Johnson. Mr Blyth says he wants to help Mr Johnson with his financial difficulties.
October 2020: The recruitment process opens for the next chairman of the BBC.
November 2020: Mr Sharp submits his application for the BBC job. He has already discussed it with Mr Johnson. Mr Blyth gets back in touch with Mr Sharp, asking him to arrange a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, Whitehall's top civil servant.
December 4, 2020: Mr Sharp meets Mr Case to discuss Mr Blyth's request for a meeting and the offer of help for Mr Johnson. They agreed that Mr Sharp should have no further involvement in the matter.
January 6, 2021: Mr Sharp is named as the Government's preferred candidate for the BBC chairman role and he is confirmed on January 15.
...
January 21, 2023: The Sunday Times reports Mr Sharp's involvement in facilitating the loan guarantee.
January 23, 2023: Mr Sharp writes to BBC staff telling them he is "really sorry" the matter had become a distraction for the broadcaster and says the nominations committee of the BBC board will examine whether there have been any conflicts of interest since he started his role. Commissioner for Public Appointments William Shawcross said he would review the competition which led to Mr Sharp getting the BBC job. He subsequently recuses himself, because he has met Mr Sharp a number of times, with Adam Heppinstall KC appointed to lead the investigation.
February 7, 2023: Mr Sharp appears before the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to defend his actions but a week later the committee publishes a report stating that Mr Sharp made "significant errors of judgment".
April 28, 2023: Mr Sharp resigns as chairman of the BBC after the investigation by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC is published.
All the resignations under the Sunak government
Richard Sharp was not a politician but is still a major figure to have stepped down under the prime ministership of Rishi Sunak.
Three other big names have left the front benches of the Tory party since Mr Sunak took office in November.
- Gavin Williamson. The minister without portfolio, was sacked over bullying claims.
- Nadhim Zahawi. The Tory chairman became the second one to fall after an investigation into his tax affairs.
- Dominic Raab. Last week, the deputy prime minister stepped down, also due to bullying claims.
Video: Boris Johnson dodges question
Boris Johnson did not give a straight answer on the resignation of Richard Sharp when asked.
‘He had lost the dressing room’: Quotes of the day
"I have decided that it is right to prioritise the interests of the BBC. I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the Corporation's good work were I to remain in post until the end of my term" - Richard Sharp resigns as BBC chairman.
"He had lost the dressing room, he had lost the respect of senior figures in the broadcasting industry and besmirched the reputation of the BBC" - National Union of Journalists general secretary Michelle Stanistreet criticises Mr Sharp for not resigning earlier.
"He (Mr Johnson) himself was conflicted... Should he have recused himself from the appointment given he knew about Richard Sharp helping him out on this loan?" - Sir Peter Riddell - the former commissioner for public appointments.
Who could replace Richard Sharp as BBC chairman?
Conversation has now moved onto who could succeed Richard Sharp as BBC chairman. Here are four names that have been attached to the role.
Murial Gray
The former broadcaster and television host is a non-executive director on the BBC board and represents Scotland at the corporation.
George Osborne
The former chancellor (pictured below) is chairman of the British Museum and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership but had been linked to the BBC role in 2021 when Mr Sharp took it.
Sir Nicholas Serota
Another BBC board member, Sir Nicholas is best known for being director of the Tate galleries for almost three decades.
Charles Moore
The former editor of the Daily Telegraph and The Spectator has been a member of the House of Lords since 2020.
Richard Sharp report: 6 things we learned from report into BBC chair
If you’re just tuning in, Richard Sharp has resigned after a report found he failed to disclose a conflict of interest in his appointment as BBC chair.
The report found that:
1) Sharp had two undisclosed conflicts of interests
The report found that Richard Sharp failed to disclose two potential conflicts of interest during the application process to be BBC chair.
One was that he was making introductions to help the prime minister with his "personal finances".
But the inquiry also found that Sharp had another conflict of interest - he had told the prime minister in advance that he wanted to be BBC chair.
2) Sharp accepts one of the conflicts of interest but not the other
The now former BBC chair "does not consider" that telling Boris Johnson he wanted to be BBC chair amounts to a conflict of interest.
But he does accept that he should have explained to the appointment panel that he was making an introduction to help Mr Johnson with his finances.
"He says that his failure to disclose was entirely inadvertent", the report says.
Read the full list below:
6 things we learned from the report into BBC chair Richard Sharp
The report sheds light on how public appointments really work in the UK
