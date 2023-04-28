Richard Sharp news – live: Calls to examine Boris Johnson’s role in BBC appointment

✕ Close Richard Sharp: BBC chairman resigns over 'Cash for Boris' row

Boris Johnson is facing calls to be examined after Richard Sharp resigned as chairman of the BBC on Friday.

Mr Sharp, a Tory donor, had helped arrange a meeting for Boris Johnson to meet with someone who could give him a personal loan.

He also told the prime minister in advance that he wanted the job – and the appointment panel was told he was the “only” candidate supported.

His old friend Sam Blyth, a businessman, went to Mr Sharp with an offer to help Mr Johnson as the then-prime minister struggled financially in 2020.

Mr Johnson should now be examined for his role, the former commissioner for public appointments has said.

Sir Peter Riddell, the commissioner when Mr Sharp took on the job, said the former prime minister's role “hasn't really been discussed enough” because it was outside the remit of Adam Heppinstall KC's inquiry.

He told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: “He himself was conflicted... Should he have recused himself from the appointment given he knew about Richard Sharp helping him out on this loan?”