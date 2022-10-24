✕ Close Boris Johnson confirms he will not stand in Tory leadership race

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Penny Mordaunt is “confident” that she will get on the ballot in the Tory leadership race despite the huge gulf of support between her and frontrunner Rishi Sunak.

Boris Johnson’s retreat from the contest last night left Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead among Tory MPs.

The former chancellor had 159 nominations on Monday morning, while Ms Mordaunt trailed far behind with a mere 25 public declarations of support.

Mr Johnson accused his rivals of failing to come together with him for the sake of the country and doubled down on claims that he had “cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations” required to appear on the ballot of Conservative MPs.

But he said he had “sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do”, adding: “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”