Rishi Sunak – live: Penny Mordaunt ‘confident’ despite ex-chancellor’s enormous lead
Frontrunner eyes victory with nearly half the party behind him
Boris Johnson confirms he will not stand in Tory leadership race
Penny Mordaunt is “confident” that she will get on the ballot in the Tory leadership race despite the huge gulf of support between her and frontrunner Rishi Sunak.
Boris Johnson’s retreat from the contest last night left Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead among Tory MPs.
The former chancellor had 159 nominations on Monday morning, while Ms Mordaunt trailed far behind with a mere 25 public declarations of support.
Mr Johnson accused his rivals of failing to come together with him for the sake of the country and doubled down on claims that he had “cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations” required to appear on the ballot of Conservative MPs.
But he said he had “sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do”, adding: “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”
General election the ‘only answer', says Tory MP
Sir Christopher Chope, Conservative MP for Christchurch, agreed with Labour that his party is “ungovernable” and a general election is “the only answer”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “If people who are now seeking the crown want to have the respect which comes from having a mandate, then what I’m saying is that the best way they can get that respect is by winning a mandate with the people, and that’s why I think a general election is essentially the only answer, otherwise we’re just going to go from bad to worse.
“The party is ungovernable in the House of Commons and so we’re going to have continuing rebellions as we try to change policies and so on, and so I must say I’m very pessimistic, I’m very angry, and I feel that Boris has been let down once again and undermined by our parliamentary colleagues.”
Sir Christopher had backed Boris Johnson before he pulled out. He previously said his party was a “laughing stock” and said the Tory party’s treatment of Liz Truss was “unforgivable”.
Penny Mordaunt can get to 100, says supporter
Conservative MP Damian Green has said he is confident Penny Mordaunt will gather the 100 backers needed to enter the race against Rishi Sunak to be next leader of the Conservative Party.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are a lot of people who weren’t declaring publicly what they were doing, I mean, indeed, Penny’s numbers are well above the published figures already.”
He added: “It’s certainly way, way above the published number and we’re confident of getting to 100 before the deadline of 2pm and putting the case to colleagues that Penny is the person best positioned to unify the party, she’s got support from all wings of the party already and we can then get on with the important job for the country of the various serious problems we’re facing.”
Mr Sunak has more than 150 MPs publicly supporting him while Ms Mordaunt has fewer than 30 with hours to go before the 2pm for entry.
Penny Mordaunt ‘confident’ of reaching 100 nominations by 2pm
Mordaunt supporters ‘way above’ public endorsements and will meet threshold by 2pm, says Damian Green
Boris Johnson had no chance in 'reality’, says veteran Tory MP
Boris Johnson’s decision not to stand in the Tory leadership contest was an “inevitability” as he had overestimated his support in the party, Sir Roger Gale said.
The veteran Tory MP said the former prime minister was disappointed on his return from holiday to find that he was not as popular as he expected.
Sir Roger told Sky News: “There was a harsh difference of reality between the beaches of Dominica and the atmosphere in Westminster.
“Mr Johnson came back, discovered that he did not have the overwhelming support of the parliamentary party, nevermind the people in the country, and made the right decsion for himself, for his country and for the Conservative party.”
Sir Roger had threatened to resign the Tory whip if Mr Johnson returned to Downing Street. The long serving member for North Thanet is backing Penny Mordaunt.
‘Boris has bottled it’: Today’s newspaper front pages
No way for Tories to avoid general election now, says Thornberry
Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said the Tories lost their “last desperate reason” for avoiding a general election when Boris Johnson declared he would not run again for leader.
Asked for her reaction to the former prime minister pulling out of a race he never officially entered, she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I thought that that was their last desperate reason for not having a general election.
“So a large number of them were saying: ‘We’ve got to support Boris Johnson because he has a democratic mandate, because he stood for the general election, he was the one who led – and so if we get him back, then we have an argument for not having a general election’.
“Well, now he’s stepped out, we should have a general election. We should have had a general election anyway.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for an election after Liz Truss resigned, as did the Liberal Democrats, Scottish Nationalists and Greens.
Boris Johnson allies ‘angry’ at him, says ex-spokesman
Boris Johnson’s former spokesman Will Walden says allies are “angry” at being marched up the hill for no good reason.“
The only people he has let down this time are the 50 or so colleagues who went public and went over the top for him … A lot of them clearly are angry at meaningless promises,” he told LBC.
“He wasn’t the answer then, he isn’t now and he won’t be in the future,” Walden said.
Mr Johnson has “gone with very little grace” and “further destabilised the party, albeit briefly”,, he added – predicting that “he won’t be back”.
Allies appear to have been left in the dark over Mr Johnson’s decision to stand down. Nadhim Zahawi, a backer who served as chancellor in the dying days of the Johnson government, last night saw an article of his making the case for the former prime minister’s return to power published in The Telegraph less than one hour before Mr Johnson dropped out.
Boris Johnson put 'country before party’, says Penny Mordaunt
Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt said Boris Johnson had put “country before party’’ by deciding against running in the race to replace Liz Truss.
Ms Mordaunt now faces a seemingly insurmountable climb to catch up with Rishi Sunak, who has the declared support of nearly half of Conservative MPs.
‘Impossible’ to avoid general election, says Nadine Dorries
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries – the uber Boris Johnson loyalist – has said it will be “impossible” to avoid a general election after the ex-PM pulled out of the race.
“Rishi and Penny, despite requests from Boris refused to unite which would have made governing utterly impossible. Penny actually asked him to step aside for her. It will now be impossible to avoid a GE,” she tweeted.
Give us a general election, say voters on the streets
The government is facing mounting calls to hold a general election after Liz Truss resigned following 45 days in Downing Street.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has demanded a general election “now”, with Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon following suit, saying it is a “democratic imperative” after Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation.
Liz Truss holds back-to-back farewell parties at Chequers
Liz Truss held a series of parties at Chequers, the prime minister’s countryside residence, this weekend to bid farewell to ministers and staff who supported her fleeting premiership.
Ms Truss survived just 45 days in No 10, consigning herself to the history books as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.
Announcing her decision at the Downing Street lectern on Thursday afternoon, the outgoing PM confirmed there would be another leadership election to be completed within the week.
