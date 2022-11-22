✕ Close Related: Chancellor will use ‘Brexit freedoms’ to turn Britain into ‘next Silicon Valley’

Sir Keir Starmer is set to voice the Labour party’s support for relaxing immigration rules in a renewed push for business growth, as Rishi Sunak snubbed the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) call for better access to overseas workers.

The Labour leader will put his party at odds with the ruling Tories on key battleground issues, saying that his government would support a “pragmatic” approach on migrant workers as they focus on a national “strategy for growth”.

But he will tell the CBI that any easing of restrictions must be matched by commitments from employers on better training, pay and conditions for homegrown staff – to end the “cheap labour” model for growth and wean Britain off its “immigration dependency”.

The statement comes as the prime minister dismissed reports that the government was considering a Swiss-style deal with the EU to remove trade barriers.

Earlier, Nigel Farage warned that the Conservative party will be “destroyed” in the next election if it pursued a Swiss-style Brexit deal.