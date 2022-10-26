✕ Close Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s third prime minister this year

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Newly appointed prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying next week’s planned fiscal statement as he considers ways to plug a £40bn hole in the UK economy.

Mr Sunak is expected to meet finance minister Jeremy Hunt today to discuss proposals to increase taxes and squeeze public spending, reported The Times.

According to the outlet, the statement is likely to be pushed back by a couple of days so it is presented before 3 November, when the Bank of England announces its plan on interest rates.

It may even be pushed back again to turn into a full Budget, the report added. This comes after Mr Hunt reverse Liz Truss’s economic growth plan on 17 October, following weeks of economic turmoil that triggered her resignation.

Mr Sunak quickly reappointed Mr Hunt as his finance minister in a bid to calm the markets.

The prime minister’s formation of his cabinet involved the culling of nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a host of big names from the Johnson administration, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.