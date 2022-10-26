Rishi Sunak news – live: New PM ‘to delay fiscal statement’ as plans still in balance
Prime minister and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt will meet today to discuss ways to plug ‘£40bn’ hole in UK economy
Newly appointed prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying next week’s planned fiscal statement as he considers ways to plug a £40bn hole in the UK economy.
Mr Sunak is expected to meet finance minister Jeremy Hunt today to discuss proposals to increase taxes and squeeze public spending, reported The Times.
According to the outlet, the statement is likely to be pushed back by a couple of days so it is presented before 3 November, when the Bank of England announces its plan on interest rates.
It may even be pushed back again to turn into a full Budget, the report added. This comes after Mr Hunt reverse Liz Truss’s economic growth plan on 17 October, following weeks of economic turmoil that triggered her resignation.
Mr Sunak quickly reappointed Mr Hunt as his finance minister in a bid to calm the markets.
The prime minister’s formation of his cabinet involved the culling of nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a host of big names from the Johnson administration, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.
Sunak to face first Prime Minister’s Questions in House of Commons
Rishi Sunak will face his first Commons appearance as prime minister on Wednesday, as he begins the gruelling task of uniting his party and restoring the UK’s economic credibility.
The new prime minister will square off against Sir Keir Starmer later, fresh from appointing a new cabinet that he hopes will bring a measure of political stability to the country.
It comes after another momentous day in British politics that saw Mr Sunak cull nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a host of big names, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.
Read the details here:
Rishi Sunak to face first Prime Minister's questions as he commences premiership
The new Prime Minister will square off against Sir Keir Starmer later, fresh from appointing a new Cabinet.
Who are Rishi Sunak’s wealthy in-laws?
The appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s first Asian origin prime minister sent a wave of jubilation across India. The reasons were two-fold – his own Indian heritage, and that of his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of one of India’s richest businessmen, Narayana Murthy.
On Tuesday, Mr Murthy, hailed as the father of India’s IT boom, congratulated his son-in-law on his elevation and said he believed he would do his best for the UK.
“Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success,” Mr Murthy was quoted as saying in a statement.
My colleagues Stuti Mishra and Sravasti Dasgupta report:
Who are Rishi Sunak’s wealthy in-laws?
The personal story of Narayana Murthy, ‘the Steve Jobs of India’ and father-in-law to UK’s PM, mirrors his country’s own path to becoming a successful global IT hub
Rishi Sunak holds ‘constructive’ talks with Scottish and Welsh first ministers
Rishi Sunak spoke to the first ministers of Scotland and Wales yesterday evening in constructive talks, emphasising their “duty” to work together in order to respond to the UK’s “shared challenges”.
Mr Sunak spoke to Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford following the conclusion of his cabinet reshuffle.
Following the conversation, the prime minister said it was “good to speak to” Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon.
He tweeted: “I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom.”
Read more here:
Rishi Sunak holds 'constructive' talks with Scottish and Welsh first ministers
Rishi Sunak spoke to both Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford on his first day in office after Liz Truss failed to during her brief spell in office.
Rishi Sunak promises UK’s continued solidarity to Ukraine
British PM Rishi Sunak made his first diplomatic call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, hours after entering No 10 Downing Street, and pledged continued support to the besieged nation.
“A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelensky] this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with UK,” Mr Sunak said on Twitter.
Mr Sunak is the third prime minister to speak with Mr Zelensky in the course of the eight-month-old war.
NHS leaders demand clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
NHS officials fear they could be forced to raid already stretched budgets to prevent bed blocking in hospitals this winter.
The warning from NHS leaders comes as ministers have suggested that half of a £500 million fund aimed at freeing up hospital beds will come from savings made in existing budgets.
The Lib Dems branded the adult social care discharge fund a “sticking plaster” and called on the Government to “get a grip” on the multiple crises facing the NHS ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter.
Read the details here:
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
Warning from NHS leaders comes as ministers say half of £500m fund aimed at freeing up hospital beds will be from savings made in existing budgets.
Biden, Sunak reaffirm ‘special relationship’, agreeing on support for Ukraine
US president Joe Biden and new British prime minister Rishi Sunak, in a phone call yesterday, reaffirmed the “special relationship” between the two countries as they agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
Mr Biden and Mr Sunak also agreed on the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by China and to secure sustainable and affordable energy resources, the statement said.
They also discussed their commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, it said.
Rishi Sunak ‘considers delaying fiscal statement’
Prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying next week’s planned fiscal statement in order to fill a hole of £40bn in the UK finances, reported The Times.
He is expected to meet chancellor Jeremy Hunt to discuss his proposals to get a grip on public spending and increasing taxes.
The statement could be pushed back to turn into a full Budget or delayed by a couple of days so it is presented before 3 November, when the Bank of England announces its plan for further interest rate hikes.
Earlier on 17 October, Mr Hunt had reversed the economic growth plan of former prime minister Liz Truss after the country observed weeks of economic turmoil and instability in the UK politics, leading to her resignation.
Mr Sunak, who became the third prime minister in less than two months, quickly moved to reappoint Mr Hunt in a bid to calm the markets.
The chancellor said that the government would work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth, but acknowledged that there is going to be a tough time ahead.
Pound at six-week high over news of Rishi Sunak becoming PM
The value of the pound has rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new prime minister.
The Sterling rose by 1.9 per cent to 1.15 against the US dollar after Mr Sunak started to confirm appointments in his new government during his cabinet reshuffle.
The increase saw the pound worth more than at any point since 15 September.
Meanwhile the value of the dollar has dropped to a three-week low. The US currency became weaker on Tuesday after data showed slowing US house price growth and a decline in US consumer confidence.
Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle largely less diverse cabinet, data shows
Here are some of the key numbers behind Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle:
The cabinet has become less diverse, both in terms of gender and ethnicity.
Just under a quarter (22 per cent) of all people able to attend cabinet meetings are women.
This is down from nearly a third (32 per cent) at the start of Liz Truss’s premiership, which was the highest proportion ever for a prime minister’s first cabinet.
It is also lower than the equivalent figure for Boris Johnson (24 per cent) and Theresa May (30 per cent).
Five of the 31 people able to attend Mr Sunak’s cabinet are non-white, including the prime minister.
This is down from seven out of 31 in Ms Truss’s first cabinet.
Meanwhile, Mr Sunak’s cabinet is older on average. The average age of ministers is 52, up from 49 under Ms Truss.
At 42, the PM is one of the youngest members of his cabinet, with only two other ministers his same age (Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch) and just one who is younger (Michelle Donelan, 38).
Some 15 of the 21 full-time Cabinet ministers are aged 50 or over.
ICYMI: Braverman home secretary again six days after quitting
Rishi Sunak has made Suella Braverman home secretary in his most controversial cabinet appointment.
Ms Braverman was forced to resign as home secretary only six days ago over a security breach, amid the chaos of the final hours of the Liz Truss government.
In her resignation letter, she admits to a “technical infringement” of the ministerial rules by sending an official document from a personal email.
A Home Office source told The Independent that Ms Braverman’s email had constituted two breaches of the ministerial code – by sharing a statement ahead of time and from a personal account.
Also during her first stint as home secretary lasting just 44 days, she said her “dream” was to see asylum seekers flown from the UK to Rwanda.
You can read the full story by Lizzie Dearden and Adam Forrest here:
Suella Braverman made home secretary six days after exit over security breach
Right-winger had been forced out for breaking code in dying days of Truss government
