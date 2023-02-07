✕ Close Related: Keir Starmer grills Rishi Sunak on Nadhim Zahawi’s tax scandal

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a mini reshuffle of his cabinet today including a replacement for Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi was the second of Mr Sunak’s ministers to leave his post, more than six months after The Independent first revealed details of an HMRC investigation into his tax affairs.

Mr Sunak is also looking to break up the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy into separate ministries, according to a source aware of the discussions inside No 10.

Describing plans for a “100-day reshuffle”, The Sun cited Whitehall insiders as it claimed that Mr Sunak could create a new energy department, with business and trade merged.

The morning cabinet meeting has been moved back to 10.30am, sources said.

Downing Street spokesperson have not confirmed the reports of a mini cabinet rejig.

The Independent has approached No 10 for a response to the reshuffle claims, while The Daily Telegraph stated that members of Mr Sunak’s press team did not deny the reports.